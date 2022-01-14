Valentine’s day can sometimes feel like groundhog day. Year upon year, following the same rituals as the last can lead to many people’s excitement for this special day fading. This is not due to anyone’s love for their partners reducing but more the fact that traditional Valentine’s Days aren’t that exhilarating.

This year, try something new to bring the spark back to Valentine’s Day with these epic ideas that are sure to put a smile on your partners face.

Plan a surprise road trip

Everyone loves a surprise and some of the most popular staycation locations provide the perfect romantic backdrop for any couple. Escape your busy life and spend some quality time together this Valentine’s Day and you and your partner will feel closer than ever.

These trips don’t have to be all about snuggling up by a cosy fire however, with many places around the UK offering beautiful hiking trails for couples that prefer to be active.

Set up a scavenger hunt

The average person in the UK spends £23 for Valentine’s Day which is a great budget for setting up a scavenger hunt for your partner.

Buy your partner four or five items within this budget that you know they will love. This could be their favourite chocolate, their favourite alcoholic drink or their favourite flowers and begin hiding them around the house; leaving behind a trail of clues for them to follow.

Bring the fun back to gift-giving with this super fun idea.

Exchange thoughtful gifts

Just because the UK’s average spend is £23, that doesn’t mean that you are limited to this budget. Show your loved one you really care by purchasing a thoughtful gift. Often these gifts come with a heftier price tag but it will be worth it when you see the smile on their face upon receiving it.

With every great gift, comes a great Valentine’s Day card so remember to get one and tailor it to your partner to solidify a great gift exchange.

Buy flowers

We’re not talking about picking some up last minute from your local supermarket on Valentine’s Day. Bring new meaning to buying flowers; send them to their place of work to remind them that you love them or design your own bouquet filled with flowers you know they’ll love.

Buying flowers is a lovely gesture – when it’s done right.

Sunset walk

Close off Valentine’s Day in the most romantic way with a walk as you both enjoy a February sunset. This will give you time to be alone; away from all distractions so you can reminisce on your relationship bringing you closer than ever.