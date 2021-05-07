THREE top cadets have taken up their posts supporting the Queen’s representative in the county.

Barnard Castle School students Colour Sergeant Kieran Bleasby, Regimental Sergeant Major Hamish McAllister and Company Sergeant Major Ted Hamilton have been sworn in as official cadets for Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon. They will accompany her over the coming year in a variety of duties.

Every year the Lord-Lieutenant appoints a number of cadets from across the Lieutenancy area who help her when she is carrying out her duties, including meeting visiting members of the Royal Family and presenting honours and awards on behalf of Her Majesty.

This year Mrs Snowdon has appointed all three cadets from Barnard Castle School recognising their outstanding contributions to the aims and spirit of the Cadet Force. At the end of last year, the trio were rewarded for their Combined Cadet Force efforts by being named Master Cadets.

Major Caroline Connor, who commands a school CCF force of close to 200, said: “This is an incredible honour for the boys, the detachment and the school. To have a single cadet selected is prestigious enough so three from one school really is exceptional.”

The office of Lord-Lieutenant dates from the first appointment by King Henry VIII in 1549 and has its origins in the military when the holder became responsible for raising local defence forces to maintain order. Today, the traditional link with the military is preserved through the Lord-Lieutenant’s association with the Reserve Forces, Cadet Forces and other voluntary organisations.

Each cadet had their records officially reviewed before they took part in Zoom interviews with Cadet Force officials Lt Col Ian Clyde and Col Varn Jassel, in which they were asked questions on cadet life, etiquette and their views on performing the proposed duties.

All three students are planning future careers in the Armed Forces.

Kieran, whose mother is a former nurse in the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the REME.

Fellow boarding student Hamish will become the fifth generation of his family to serve in the military as he has his sights set on the Household Cavalry, while Ted, 18, of Newton-le-Willows, hopes to become a Royal Marine Commando.

Hamish said: “Even though the investiture had to be done remotely it was a proud moment for us all. As lockdown measures ease, we can’t wait to be able to support the Lord Lieutenant in person at a host of events.”