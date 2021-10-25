After already reaching a £12 million record, sales at Newcastle-based Walton Robinson have nearly doubled since, in just three months.

The Sales and Investment Team currently have a sales pipeline of £22.3m worth of properties, smashing their projected £15 million target.

Sales Manager, James Devenish, said: “I am incredibly happy and proud to see that once again the value of our sales has increased massively.

“We pride ourselves on our expertise of the local property market and our experience as a team with both residential and investment sales, so it’s fantastic to see this paying dividends especially after the difficulties of the pandemic last year.”

Walton Robinson had already quadrupled its sales compared to the same six-month period back in 2019.

To achieve the subsequent success, the team have pushed through sales of purpose-built student blocks, homes of multiple occupancy (HMOs) and additional homeowner occupation.

Investment Director, Richard Ponton, said: “It is a huge achievement for James and the team to have surpassed our ambitious sales targets.

“Special mention must go to Chris Wilkin who has led on many of the investment deals, using his considerable market knowledge and industry contacts to record a staggering number of sales.”

“It is the depth of knowledge and service offering that has been absolutely key to the recent success, with greater levels of due diligence being completed than ever before the team are able to anticipate potential sticking points and attend to them ahead of time.”

Walton Robinson has developed a dedicated team of sales professionals, who have in-depth knowledge and expertise in the local property market.

To provide customers with a seamless transition from the initial enquiry to the sale of their property, Walton Robinson offers a variety of services including free valuations, professional photography, 360-degree video tours and marketing support throughout.

