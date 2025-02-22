Sam Fender Releases Highly Anticipated Third Album, People Watching

Sam Fender, the British indie rock sensation, has officially released his third studio album, People Watching, on February 21, 2025. Following the immense success of Hypersonic Missiles (2019) and Seventeen Going Under (2021), People Watching continues Fender’s trajectory of blending anthemic rock with raw, socially conscious lyricism.

A Deeply Personal and Socially Aware Album

The album consists of 11 tracks that delve into themes of working-class struggles, personal growth, and societal reflection. Songs such as the title track “People Watching,” “Nostalgia’s Lie,” and “Crumbling Empire” showcase Fender’s ability to craft poignant narratives about modern life, while tracks like “Remember My Name” carry his signature energy and emotional depth.

Co-produced by Fender himself alongside key collaborators such as Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs, Dean Thompson, Joe Atkinson, and Markus Dravs, People Watching offers a richer and more expansive sound than his previous records. The album’s cover art, featuring a photograph by the late Tish Murtha, further underscores Fender’s connection to his roots and his commitment to capturing the reality of working-class Britain.

Critical Acclaim and Reception

Upon release, People Watching received widespread praise from critics and fans alike. The Associated Press described Fender as a “tender, strong-willed and observant lyricist,” highlighting the album’s rich production and emotional storytelling. The Guardian lauded its blend of personal and political themes, calling it “subtle social realism at stunning blockbuster scale.” Similarly, the Financial Times commended the record’s “stadium-ready anthems” and ability to balance grandeur with gritty realism.

The People Watching Tour

To support the album, Fender embarked on the People Watching Tour, which began on December 2, 2024, in Dublin and will conclude on August 28, 2025, in Belfast. The tour features a total of 37 shows across Europe and North America, with support acts including Wunderhorse, CMAT, The War on Drugs, and Olivia Dean.

For fans in the UK, Fender’s highly anticipated performances at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on June 12, 14, and 15, 2025, have already sold out, further solidifying his status as one of the country’s biggest rock artists.

A Landmark Moment in Fender’s Career

With People Watching, Sam Fender continues to evolve as an artist, balancing introspective songwriting with grand, soaring melodies. His latest work reaffirms his place among the UK’s most important contemporary musicians, proving that his ability to connect with listeners through deeply personal yet universally relatable stories remains as strong as ever.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the magic of People Watching, the album is now available on all major streaming platforms, and tickets for remaining tour dates can be found on official ticketing sites. Whether through his music or his live performances, Sam Fender remains a voice for the people, making People Watching an essential listen for 2025.