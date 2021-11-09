The free-flowing moves of Eaglescliffe Elementis Under 18 Reds were in danger of being severely constrained by their ill-fitting kit.

With fund raising opportunities restricted by the pandemic, the squad of 20 were ready to try and squeeze themselves into last season’s shirt and shorts – until Scott Bros offered to get them out of their tight spot.

The Stockton-based firm, which specialises in skip and plant hire, together with a range of recycling services, stepped in to provide them with a full home kit bearing its distinctive logo. Last year it gifted the then U-17’s a full training bundle, including tracksuit and t-shirt.

Coach David Jones said: “Lads grow quickly at this age, and they were facing the possibility of having to squeeze into last season’s kit, which might have been a struggle.

“It would not have been a good look, and might have impeded their skills out on the pitch!

“Normally we don’t have difficulty attracting sponsorship, but the effects of the pandemic meant money is scarce, and we didn’t want to place any extra financial burden on the players’ families. Everyone is extremely grateful to Scott Bros for their continued support.”

The team play at North Shore Academy, Stockton, in the Tees FA Sunday League Division One.

David Scott Jr, a director at Scott Bros, said: “As a family-run firm we are pleased to support local worthy causes whenever we can.

“It’s especially important to encourage youngsters to become involved in grassroots sport, which promotes both physical and mental wellbeing.

“When we heard about their situation, we were happy to provide the squad with a smart new home kit – which will hopefully give them much more freedom to play!”