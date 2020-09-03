Scott Bros has invested more than £750,000 to expand its fleet as the family-run firm continues to target contracts in the road building and construction sectors.

The leading Stockton-based waste haulage and recycling firm has just taken delivery of four new DAF tipper wagons, two skip lorries and a low loader tractor unit.

However, a little unseasonal weather put an end to one of the low loader’s more unusual assignments – acting as an outdoor stage for one of the UK’s premier rock covers band, The Kill.

Scott Bros director Peter Scott brought the low loader to Thornaby Sports and Leisure Club, which he also runs, with the aim of creating an outdoor festival vibe.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s weather proved cool, blustery, and wet – forcing the band to abandon the family-run firm’s brand-new bit of 60-tonne heavy metal for the warmth of an indoor stage.

Peter said: “I was hoping that The Kill would be the centrepiece of a great outdoor music experience but unfortunately the low loader has yet to earn its place in rock history.

“At least it is now making a valuable contribution to growing our business by moving heavy plant around the country – including machines that are instead involved in making rocks history!”

With the total number of vehicles in the fleet now standing at 76, the latest investment allows the family-run firm to provide a more comprehensive service across Teesside and the wider North East and North Yorkshire. Scott Bros has recently recruited seven additional full-time drivers for its tipper, skip and grab lorries.

As well as experiencing a rise in demand for skip hire from domestic customers during lockdown, it is now benefitting from the resumption in commercial construction, including civil engineering and house building projects.

Peter Scott added: “This is a significant investment in our fleet and reflects our determination to respond effectively to the increasing level of demand that we are currently experiencing.

“There are some very encouraging signs for the economy of both Teesside and the wider region and Scott Bros is showing its confidence in the future by creating jobs and investing in the business.”