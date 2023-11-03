Scott Bros receives Butterwick Hospice award as it strengthens its commitment to the charity

Recycling specialists Scott Bros has been recognised by Butterwick Hospice for its long-term support of the charity.

The family-run firm recently formalised its commitment by becoming a corporate partner of the hospice, which provides end-of-life care for children, adults, and support for their families across Stockton, Bishop Auckland and surrounding areas.

During a visit to Scott Bros’ facilities at Haverton Hill, near Stockton, representatives from the charity presented directors Peter Scott, David Scott Jr and Bob Borthwick with a Corporate Partner Award.

Over the years the company has regularly worked with the hospice, providing a free skip service and has also helped with fundraising, with Peter Scott taking part in the Big Butterwick Bike Ride and the Butterwick Annual Golf Day.

Earlier this year, Scott Bros also received a civic award from the Mayor of Stockton for service to the community, which includes its support for a range of Teesside charities and good causes as well as sponsorship of local sports teams.

Peter Scott said: “We are delighted to formalise our long-standing relationship with Butterwick Hospice by becoming a corporate partner. The work they do is incredible, and we are honoured to play a part in supporting the amazing care they provide.”

Anne Cooling, Director of Income Generation at Butterwick Hospice, said: “Scott Bros has been a loyal supporter of Butterwick Hospice for more than 20 years and we are extremely grateful for their continued support as a corporate partner.

“Seventy per cent of our funding is made up of public donations, which means we need to raise £7,000 per day – so the ongoing support of individuals, organisations, and businesses, such as Scott Bros, is vital in enabling us to continue delivering the holistic palliative and supportive care to those in our community with life limiting conditions, their families and loved ones at what is such a very difficult time.”