Retreat to Northumberland

A Unique Grade Two listed building has gone onto the market. The property in Ulgham near Morpeth has extensive gardens, parking for multiple vehicles and even comes with a serviced detached stone building that can be developed for air b&b , studio workshops or a granny flat.

The property has three living spaces, a large kitchen, three bathrooms and 3/4 bedrooms. It has many unique period features including a brick fireplace, stained glass windows and antique glass doors.

The property is 30 minutes drive from Newcastle and 10 minutes from Morpeth making it an ideal location for commuting.

More information from https://www.struttandparker.com/properties/ulgham-3