  • Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Durham Newcastle North East North East News Northumberland Peterlee Property Sunderland Teesside

Retreat to Northumberland

ByKeith Newman Highlights PR

Nov 6, 2023 #For Sale, #Northumberland, #property
8571851-exterior13-800

A unique

A Unique Grade Two listed building has gone onto the market. The property in Ulgham near Morpeth has extensive gardens, parking for multiple vehicles and even comes with a serviced detached stone building that can be developed for air b&b , studio workshops or a granny flat.

The property has three living spaces, a large kitchen, three bathrooms and 3/4 bedrooms. It has many unique period features including a brick fireplace, stained glass windows and antique glass doors.

The property is 30 minutes drive from Newcastle and 10 minutes from Morpeth making it an ideal location for commuting.

More information from https://www.struttandparker.com/properties/ulgham-3

By Keith Newman Highlights PR

Related Post

Business Experts Law & Finance Life Newcastle North East News
Hay & Kilner Promotions For Kerry And Tom
Nov 6, 2023 JulianFPR
Business Education Life North East
Smoothie Operators
Nov 6, 2023 Persuasion PR
Charity Health Newcastle North East North East News
Orbis Support Gets Five out of Five
Nov 6, 2023 Keith Newman Highlights PR

You missed

Business Experts Law & Finance Life Newcastle North East News
Business Education Life North East
Motoring Retail Technology
Charity Health Newcastle North East North East News