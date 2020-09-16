Family firm Scott Bros has helped Thornaby Food Bank prepare for the winter by installing an area of hardstanding outside its base.

Due to the COVID crisis those picking up food parcels from the food bank, based at the town’s Baptist Church, can no longer go into the premises but queue outside.

Instead, they have to stand on a grassed area, which has the potential to turn into a quagmire with the arrival of wetter weather.

But Scott Bros has come to the food bank’s aid and created an area of hardstanding which people can wait while socially distancing to receive their parcels.

Peter Scott, a director of the Stockton-based firm, prides himself on helping local good causes that support the surrounding community.

He said: “Having a food bank based in the area is very important for people who find themselves in need.

“This is even more important in current times with people facing redundancy and facing financial hardship as the government’s job retention scheme starts to come to an end and firms are affected by issues surrounding COVID-19.

“I’m a local lad and when I hear of community ventures that need something doing, I am happy to try and help.”

Lesley Collinson, who chairs the food bank steering group, said: “With winter coming, the existing pathway needed to be extended.

“We are really grateful to Scott Bros and Peter Scott, in particular, for stepping in to help and for generously providing the materials and labour.”

Thornaby Food Bank is an independent community project, which is run entirely by volunteers and which relies solely on donations.

Food can be left at the Church between 9.30am and 10.30am on Wednesdays and between 10.30am and 1pm on Thursdays. Alternative drop-off points in Thornaby are available at One Stop at the Spitfire and Co-op Funeral Care, Thornaby Road.

People wishing to pick up a food parcel must be referred by a professional agency. For further details visit https://www.facebook.com/thornabyfoodbank