Seriös Group takes centre stage for Datalyst 2026

Lee Rorison with Paul Wilson and Paul Wealls at The Catalyst

Innovative data solutions company Seriös Group will take centre stage at one of the North East’s leading data conferences this week.

Lee Rorison, Founder and CEO of Seriös Group, will share the spotlight with Paul Wealls, Principal Consultant Sports – SSG at partner Lenovo in the headline opening keynote at Datalyst 2026.

The one-day conference – taking place at The Catalyst in Newcastle on Friday 26 June 2026 – showcases the North East as a global destination for data excellence.

It brings together industry leaders, public and third sector representatives and academic communities to discuss the latest shifts in data, AI and analytics.

‘Driving elite sport transformation’ will highlight the region’s growing reputation for transformation at scale, and Lee and Paul will share their insights into its strategic partnerships and transformative work with football clubs.

Lee will share his insights on how Seriös Group’s AI data solution technology, Seriös ONE, has been successfully implemented at Sunderland AFC, and what it takes to turn complex, fragmented data into a strategic asset.

He’ll talk through how his team brought together data from different parts of the club into a single platform, making insights easier to access across commercial and on-pitch performance, while putting the right foundations in place for AI.

Seriös Group’s data solutions experts will also join panel sessions covering data governance, the role of AI in growth and why trust across people, processes and data is critical for data leaders.

Seriös Group Founder and CEO Lee Rorison said: “Headlining Datalyst is a valuable opportunity for us to share how data is delivering real-world results across enterprise organisations and elite sport.

“This year’s conference is set to be the biggest and best yet, and it is a privilege to be delivering the opening keynote in partnership with Lenovo.

“As a scaling North East business, we’re proud to support the communities we work in, and I’m looking forward to seeing the region’s data sector come together.”

Seriös Group works with clients across multiple sectors, including technology, financial services, gaming, built environment, sports and hospitality. It has an impressive client portfolio, including tombola, JLL, Bank of Ireland, Northern Powergrid, True Potential, NHS Business Services Authority and Grainger plc.

The company achieved record growth of 53% in 2025/26, thanks to its AI data solution technology Seriös ONE, which automates data engineering and frees up data teams so they can spend more time adding business value.