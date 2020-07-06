Wilkey and Wilson PSC has more than four decades of combined experience where these lawyers have actively serviced the legal requirements of their clients in western Kentucky. Each of the skilled and highly experienced lawyers provides unique perspectives and skill-sets to the area of law, and they take immense pride in the individual attention that they dedicate to each case.

Wilkey & Wilson, P.S.C accepts cases in various legal areas where they provide free initial consultations to prospective clients. The services provided by this well-established and reputable law firm include personal injury and bankruptcy among other important services, which importance we will explain in the rest of the article.

The most requested service is Physical Injury service, and this includes three broad types such as general damages, special damages, and punitive damages. General damages include general disability, mental and physical, and pain and suffering. Special damages include treatment bills, loss of earnings, out-of-pocket losses. In certain states, extra-money juries can add to the damages mentioned above to punish particularly bad conduct, and this is considered as punitive damage.

Personal injury service is followed by Bankruptcy service. If you need to stop foreclosure on your home, a garnishment, stop your bill collectors from contacting you, or to put a stop to creditor harassment, Wilkey & Wilson, P.S.C law firm may be able to help you.

As far as it goes for Workers Compensation services, it is important to contact the right attorneys if you have sustained injuries at work. At Wilkey Law Office, your fee agreement will be put in writing and explained to you before the law firm takes on your case. Social Security Disability service refers to numerous related programs. Disability Insurance Benefits are the most common. This benefit pays a benefit to a worker that has paid into a Social Security system and is now disabled. Disabled Widow Benefits is dedicated to widowers and widows that are now disabled and their spouse paid into a Social Security system before their death. Disabled Adult Child Benefits go to a child of a person that is now deceased, or for those that are drawing Social Security retirement or disability benefits.

Family Law is one entire aspect that we can part in several areas of operation. Family Law services cover divorces, child support, child custody, and property division.

While most states do not require extensive and complex tax planning, you should evaluate all your assets with care and know about the different available options when you draft your will. When you approach this task early enough there are a few things that a lawyer can help you with to prevent administration issues with your estate once you have passed away. The best estate plans will minimize obligations and liabilities, direct all your assets according to your wishes, and solve any problem areas before you pass on.

Last but not least is Criminal Law service. When your freedom is at stake, it is vital to immediately make contact with an experienced criminal lawyer when you have been charged or arrested for a crime. Clay Wilkey practices in both federal and state courts, and represents the individuals that have been arrested or charged with assault, traffic violations, felonies, drug-related offenses, DUIs, or misdemeanors.