Seven-figure growth for managed IT service provider

Once again, North-East headquartered IT partner, razorblue has seen an incredibly successful year, with 30 per cent growth and increase in turnover of £3.5million in its most recent financial results.

CFO, Simon Coultas said: “Since joining razorblue in May 2023, I have been impressed by the proactive mindset and strong culture which is embraced company wide.

“Like any successful company, razorblue is founded on a bedrock of solid core values. I am confident that through living these values, they will continue to guide us to deliver sustainable growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders”.

The company now has seven offices and ambitious plans to grow through acquisition this year, including expanding further into the South of the UK.

CEO Dan Kitchen said: “This has been yet another phenomenal year of growth for the business. We’ve restructured our finance team, invested over £100,000 in staff development and training, continued to deliver an exceptional service for our clients and also added to our impressive collection of awards.

“I’m excited for the year ahead – we have big plans.”

razorblue now has a headcount exceeding 180 and specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.

The firm continues to grow and has several live vacancies open, see more here: https://www.razorblue.com/careers/