Seven-Figure NPIF II Investment Boosts JH Partners’ Growth

Pictured, from left to right, are Max Gilchrist, Mincoffs Solicitors' associate solicitor; David Cudlip, The Advisory Group director; Rachael Munro, NEL Fund Managers' investment executive; Graeme Harrison, CCBS director; and JH Partners Consulting Engineers' partners Shaun Lane, David Brown and Lee Nichols

Durham, UK – NEL Fund Managers is proud to announce a significant investment into JH Partners, a Durham-based mechanical, electrical, and digital engineering design consultancy which provides low-carbon, state-of-the-art design solutions across both the public and private sectors.

The investment, awarded from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) – NEL Debt Finance Fund, will provide working capital and support the company’s ambitious growth plans to expand its team, invest in advanced design software, and further enhance its service offering in mechanical, electrical, and digital engineering design.

Since 2004, the business has built a reputation for delivering innovative and sustainable design services across the UK and the company has gone from strength to strength with a senior management team of highly qualified professionals and a growing client base.

A spokesperson from the senior management team at JH Partners, discussed how this investment will support further growth: “Partnering with NEL has provided JH Partners MEP and Digital Engineering with a strong platform for growth, enabling us to enhance both the scale and quality of our professional design services within the construction industry. Their support has allowed us to invest in new staff, additional design software whilst giving us a broader view of what can be achieved to help us deliver even greater value to our clients and helping provide long-term sustainable success.”

Rachael Munro, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers added: “This was a great opportunity to work with a fantastic team looking to strengthen their service offering. Shaun, David and Lee are focused on building the brand, the team and extend their offering in mechanical and electrical design”

Corporate partner Chris Hughes and associate solicitor Max Gilchrist, at Mincoffs Solicitors, provided legal advice throughout the transaction and commented: “We were delighted to support NEL’s investment into JH Partners, one of a number of transactions NEL has been involved with, in what has been a strong start to the year for them. The funds will allow the business to bolster its existing offering, while also investing in recruitment and software to continue its plans for further growth. We look forward to working closely with the NEL team on future investments.”

The deal was introduced by Graeme Harrison of CCBS, who worked alongside NEL Fund Managers to support the financial structuring and investment preparation.

Graeme Harrison, Director at CCBS, added: “I was delighted to have assisted this such a dynamic management team in helping secure an exciting new chapter for the business. It was a pleasure working alongside Rachael Munro at NEL and David Cudlip at The Advisory Group to provide a bespoke funding solution which will help JH Partners realise their ambitious growth plans over the coming years”

David Cudlip, Director at The Advisory Group said: “JH Partners are a well-respected M&E practice at both local and national level and I’m excited to see the team at JH Partners continue to execute their growth strategy over the coming years.”

Operated by British Business Bank, the £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II covers the entire North and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for Northern smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

NEL Fund Managers are also managing the NPIF II – NEL Debt Finance Fund which offers Debt Finance from £100,000 to £2m to established businesses looking to realise their growth potential.

For more information about NEL, please visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the investment team on 0345 369 7007.