ONE of America’s leading and most influential businessman has teamed up with a North-East entrepreneur.

Paul Gough, the former Darlington FC physio, heads up an international media business which specialises in coaching physios and PTs.

At his most recent event, Mr Gough enticed Daymond John as the headline speaker.

Daymond John, estimated to be worth almost $400m, is one of the most prominent and recognisable businessmen in the USA and a long-term investor on Shark Tank – America’s equivalent of Dragon’s Den.

“We have had coaching events all over America, but having Daymond John in Florida for this one really was mind-blowing,’’ smiled Mr Gough, who is also has four well-established physio practices across the North-East, in Hartlepool, Darlington, Guisborough and Durham.

“This was the biggest coaching and marketing event for the physio world and we wanted to make it a special one and set the standard – everyone was absolutely inspired by meeting and listening to Daymond John.

“He carries so much influence and power here in the US, there was so much to learn from him and everyone went away invigorated and full of energy and ideas.”

Mr Gough spent time on stage interviewing Mr John, with the founder of the New York-based FUBU fashion group.

“He spoke on an inspirational level to everyone in the room – and that included a dozen staff from our Hartlepool office who flew over for the event,’’ said Mr Gough. “Daymond said that one of the three reasons why a business owner will fail is because they fail to continuously educate themselves.

“That really resonated in front of over 300 business owners, many who had flown over from the UK for the week and we also had attendees from Paraguay, Canada and the UAE.”

Mr Gough’s next coaching event will take place in Dublin in December, before he and his team head to Sydney, Australia in January and Las Vegas in March.