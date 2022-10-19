A crew of pesky pirates has washed up at the North East’s largest outlet shopping destination with plans to take over during the half term holidays!

Dalton Park’s Scare Academy II – The Haunted Island won’t leave you a nervous wreck though – it’s a fun-filled (and free) event for children aged 4-10.

From 26th October to 29th October, children can make pirate swords, hear tales of pirate adventures, explore the shipwreck soft play and see what hidden treasure clues they can uncover on the interactive pirate walk-through scare attraction.

Sessions will take place every 30 minutes throughout the four-day event, from 11am to 3.30pm, with the first slot of the day set aside as an autism-friendly session.

During these sessions, there will be no loud music, a quiet area, sensory play opportunities and fewer visitors.

Dalton Park’s Centre Manager Richard Kaye says: “Last year’s Scare Academy was a huge success and we got fantastic feedback from all our little witch and wizard visitors – I’m sure we’ll have plenty of pirate pals exploring our ‘Haunted Island’ this half term.

“Our free events are designed to be fun and inclusive for families, particularly during the school holidays, when ideas for days out start to dwindle.

“Affordability and accessibility is a major aspect of our ethos here at Dalton Park and we strive to provide something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s our shops, cafes, cinema, play area, 55 acres of parkland, or… a spooky shipwreck!

“Dalton Park is here to provide fun family entertainment for everyone this half term.”

Tickets are free and can be booked online at www.dalton-park.co.uk/events. There will also be a limited number of walk-in sessions available throughout the event.