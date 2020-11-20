According to Fashion UK Network, 43% of Britons want to shop locally this year to support independent retailers and avoid crowds.
With this in mind, Glass Digital have complied a list of North East businesses that are set to bring Christmas cheer this year. They aim to celebrate independent retailers in our area and help people know where to shop if they want to buy locally. The list ranges from food and alcohol to vintage and cosmetics.
Clothing
|
Business name
|
Website
|
Location
|
Description
|
Notes
|
Leaf Clothing
|
Pilgrim Street, Newcastle
|
Sell a range of brand collections, private appointments available
|
Don’t sell online
|
Waceland
|
Grainger Street, Newcastle
|
Family run company, specialising in vintage and streetwear collections
|
Scorpio Shoes
|
Spennymoor, Durham
|
Independent shoe retailer, aiming to promote self-expression and distinctiveness
|
Northern Threads
|
South Shields
|
Forward thinking menswear, stocking an impressive list of designer brands
|
Bagnall & Kirkwood
|
Grey Street, Newcastle
|
Stocking a wide range of shooting, fishing and country living items
|
Friend Or Faux
|
Gateshead
|
Graphic led brand, stocking visually inspired influential pieces
|
Online only
|
Have To Love
|
Gosforth, Newcastle
|
With free delivery and free returns, affordable fashion inspired by designers
|
Jules B
|
Jesmond, Newcastle
|
Independent retailer providing luxury fashion, with stores for both womenswear and menswear
|
Aphrodite
|
Sunderland
|
Finest footwear and menswear retailer, stocking carefully selected brands
Food
|
Business name
|
Website
|
Location
|
Description
|
Just Meat Newcastle
|
Newcastle; Prudhoe; Consett
|
High quality meat at affordable prices
|
Northern-Rye
|
Ouseburn, Newcastle
|
Handcrafted, small batch bakery, specialising in sourdough bread, viennoiserie and sandwiches
|
Quay Ingredient
|
Quayside, Newcastle
|
Small, independent coffee house, offering a range of food and drinks to sit in or take away
|
Proven Goods
|
Hoults Yard, Newcastle
|
Handmade, slow proven doughnuts, glazed fresh each morning, served along with ethically sourced coffee
|
Dispensary Shop
|
Heber Street, Newcastle
|
Pancake heaven, serving pancakes and coffee, as well as pancake mix suitable for vegan and gluten free diets
|
Haveli
|
Darras Hall, Ponteland
|
Award-winning Indian food, offering fine-dining and takeaway options
|
Prima Restaurant
|
Quayside, Newcastle
|
Independent Italian restaurant offering handmade pizzas and pastas in an atmospheric venue
|
Number 9 Bistro
|
Darras Hall, Ponteland
|
High quality food, using locally sourced ingredients and talented chefs, available for takeaway
|
Ernest
|
Ouseburn, Newcastle
|
Independent café bar, serving food, drink, music and art
Gifts
|
Business name
|
Website
|
Location
|
Description
|
For The Love Of The North
|
Corbridge; Whitley Bay
|
High quality North East gifts, prints and cards sourced directly from artists around the region
|
Geordie Gifts
|
Grainger Market, Newcastle
|
Geordie inspired merchandise, ranging from clothes to cards and homeware
|
The Glamorous Owl
|
Old George Yard, Newcastle
|
Get lost in a maze of vintage clothing and jewellery whilst shopping music, leatherwork and art
|
Azure Garden Centre
|
Cramlington, Northumberland
|
Gifts for the home and garden lovers, also supplying a large range of pet items
|
Mr Wolf
|
Newcastle; Hexham
|
Providing children’s toys and gifts which are unique and traditional to inspire imagination
|
Flying Wizard Newcastle
|
Grainger Street, Newcastle
|
Looking for movie and pop culture merchandise this is the place for you
|
Middle Realm
|
Newcastle
|
Independent company specialising in sales of toys and collectables
|
Seven Stories
|
Ouseburn, Newcastle
|
Bookshop and coffee shop, run by an independent charity to create a playful and profound experience for children
|
Barter Books
|
Alnwick Station, Northumberland
|
World for book lovers, coffee shop, ice-cream parlor, model railway and bookshop with kid’s room and antiquarian books
|
Back Page Newcastle
|
St. Andrews Street, Newcastle
|
Travel club for Newcastle United supporters, providing coach travel to every game
Alcohol
|
Business name
|
Website
|
Location
|
Description
|
The Newcastle Gin Co.
|
Bealim House, Newcastle
|
Shop the distillery for a range of gins and botanicals or experience a gin tasting
|
Donzoko
|
Hartlepool, North East
|
Independent, small batch beer company, using modern brewing techniques to create delicious beers
|
Brinkburn Brewery
|
Byker, Newcastle
|
Small, independent brewery creating a fantastic range of quality cask and keg local beers, with kitchen and bar
|
Cullercoats Brewery
|
Cullercoats; Wallsend
|
Family business brewing small batch flavorful beers in cask, keg and bottle
|
Errant Brewery
|
Forth Street, Newcastle
|
Brewing a range of unique beers, with a tasting room built into the brewery for visitors to try each flavor
|
Full Circle
|
Hoults Yard, Newcastle
|
Impressive independent craft beer tap room, serving a range of own brewed beers and merchandise
Accessories
|
Business name
|
Website
|
Location
|
Description
|
Laura Lea Boutique
|
Eldon Square, Newcastle
|
Personalised accessories available, specialising in bridal, prom and evening wear
|
Dytham Jewellery Designers
|
Monkseaton, Whitley Bay
|
Offering a bespoke service of jewellery design, repair and sourcing to suit all needs
|
Williamson Brown
|
Jesmond, Newcastle
|
Sell a range of designer brands and own contemporary collection, as well as remodeling service
|
Emma Hedley
|
Market Street, Newcastle
|
Handcrafted jewellery in North East studio, focusing on recycled and ethically sourced materials
Vintage
|
Business name
|
Website
|
Location
|
Description
|
Port Independent
|
Thomas Street, Sunderland
|
Independent streetwear, stocking 4 exclusive brands designed and printed in-house
|
Flip Vintage
|
Westgate Road, Newcastle
|
Importing genuine American clothing, Newcastle’s longest established vintage store
|
The Yesterday Society
|
Grainger Market, Newcastle
|
Affordable stock, updated daily hosting a range of vintage wear
|
We Are Flea Circus
|
Warwick Street, Newcastle
|
Department store stocking more than 35 independent sellers and creatives
|
Common Ilke
|
Tynemouth, North Shields
|
Hand-picked vintage clothing taken from a variety of sources for the best style pieces
Cosmetics
|
Business name
|
Website
|
Location
|
Description
|
Ellen Cosmetics
|
Grainger Street, Newcastle
|
Stocking a huge range of big brand cosmetics, make-up and fragrances at low prices
|
North East Beauty
|
Killingworth, Newcastle
|
Small, family based business, selling branded cosmetics at affordable prices
|
The Beauty Room
|
Fenham, Newcastle
|
Offering beauty treatments and products for customers, as well as brand education and training for businesses
|
ESHO Clinic
|
Jesmond, Newcastle
|
Cosmetic and aesthetics clinic offering a range of treatment and products to enhance your look
|
Bash Academy
|
Benton, Newcastle
|
Female led company, providing superior treatments, products and beauty courses that empower women
Please find comment from Bridie Gallagher, Managing Director at Glass Digital:
“Christmas is going to be a unique experience due to the unprecedented circumstances we have found ourselves in this year with the lockdowns. Planning, preparing, and shopping are all unusual as non-essential shops are closed until early December. People are more aware of their spending habits and want to give back to their local community as the pandemic leaves its lasting effects on many small businesses.”
“Shopping local comes with national benefits, but also a strong regional economy is good for the local economy and community, emphasizing the matter to support local independent traders and businesses, helping to guarantee their future. Consumers should look to invest in their local businesses. The fantastic range of choices create character in the region, not to forget the outstanding personalised customer service, more care into ethical in packaging and buying local will ensure you to find more unique and homemade goods for your loved ones.”
“Many of the local businesses have acted rapidly to the new restrictions, adapting, and evolving for their consumers, by providing online stores, click and collect and delivery services. Restaurants and cafes have set up takeaway offerings and gift cards, making this a great addition to your Christmas present ideas. By showing support we are ensuring to safeguard their survival and longevity once the pandemic is in the past.”