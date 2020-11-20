According to Fashion UK Network, 43% of Britons want to shop locally this year to support independent retailers and avoid crowds.

With this in mind, Glass Digital have complied a list of North East businesses that are set to bring Christmas cheer this year. They aim to celebrate independent retailers in our area and help people know where to shop if they want to buy locally. The list ranges from food and alcohol to vintage and cosmetics.

Clothing

Business name

Website

Location

Description

Notes

Leaf Clothing

https://www.leafclothing.co.uk/

Pilgrim Street, Newcastle

Sell a range of brand collections, private appointments available

Don’t sell online

Waceland

http://www.waceland.com/

Grainger Street, Newcastle

Family run company, specialising in vintage and streetwear collections

  

Scorpio Shoes

http://www.scorpioshoes.com/

Spennymoor, Durham

Independent shoe retailer, aiming to promote self-expression and distinctiveness

  

Northern Threads

https://www.northernthreads.co.uk/

South Shields

Forward thinking menswear, stocking an impressive list of designer brands

  

Bagnall & Kirkwood

http://bagnallandkirkwood.co.uk/

Grey Street, Newcastle

Stocking a wide range of shooting, fishing and country living items

  

Friend Or Faux

https://www.friendorfaux.com/

Gateshead

Graphic led brand, stocking visually inspired influential pieces

Online only

Have To Love

https://www.havetolove.com/

Gosforth, Newcastle

With free delivery and free returns, affordable fashion inspired by designers

  

Jules B

https://www.julesb.co.uk/

Jesmond, Newcastle

Independent retailer providing luxury fashion, with stores for both womenswear and menswear

  

Aphrodite

https://www.aphrodite1994.com/

Sunderland

Finest footwear and menswear retailer, stocking carefully selected brands

  

Food

Business name

Website

Location

Description

Just Meat Newcastle

https://justmeatnewcastle.co.uk/

Newcastle; Prudhoe; Consett

High quality meat at affordable prices

Northern-Rye

https://northern-rye.co.uk/

Ouseburn, Newcastle

Handcrafted, small batch bakery, specialising in sourdough bread, viennoiserie and sandwiches

Quay Ingredient

http://quayingredient.co.uk/

Quayside, Newcastle

Small, independent coffee house, offering a range of food and drinks to sit in or take away

Proven Goods

https://www.provengoods.co/

Hoults Yard, Newcastle

Handmade, slow proven doughnuts, glazed fresh each morning, served along with ethically sourced coffee

Dispensary Shop

https://www.dispensaryshop.co.uk/

Heber Street, Newcastle

Pancake heaven, serving pancakes and coffee, as well as pancake mix suitable for vegan and gluten free diets

Haveli

https://www.haveliponteland.com/

Darras Hall, Ponteland

Award-winning Indian food, offering fine-dining and takeaway options

Prima Restaurant

http://primarestaurant.co.uk/

Quayside, Newcastle

Independent Italian restaurant offering handmade pizzas and pastas in an atmospheric venue

Number 9 Bistro

https://number9bistro.co.uk/

Darras Hall, Ponteland

High quality food, using locally sourced ingredients and talented chefs, available for takeaway

Ernest

https://weareernest.com/

Ouseburn, Newcastle

Independent café bar, serving food, drink, music and art

Gifts

Business name

Website

Location

Description

For The Love Of The North

https://fortheloveofthenorth.co.uk/

Corbridge; Whitley Bay

High quality North East gifts, prints and cards sourced directly from artists around the region

Geordie Gifts

http://www.geordiegifts.co.uk/

Grainger Market, Newcastle

Geordie inspired merchandise, ranging from clothes to cards and homeware

The Glamorous Owl

https://www.theglamorousowl.com/

Old George Yard, Newcastle

Get lost in a maze of vintage clothing and jewellery whilst shopping music, leatherwork and art

Azure Garden Centre

https://www.azure-gardencentre.co.uk/

Cramlington, Northumberland

Gifts for the home and garden lovers, also supplying a large range of pet items

Mr Wolf

https://www.mrwolf.uk.com/contact/

Newcastle; Hexham

Providing children’s toys and gifts which are unique and traditional to inspire imagination

Flying Wizard Newcastle

https://flyingwizardnewcastle.business.site/

Grainger Street, Newcastle

Looking for movie and pop culture merchandise this is the place for you

Middle Realm

https://www.middlerealm.com/about-us/

Newcastle

Independent company specialising in sales of toys and collectables

Seven Stories

https://www.sevenstories.org.uk/

Ouseburn, Newcastle

Bookshop and coffee shop, run by an independent charity to create a playful and profound experience for children

Barter Books

https://www.barterbooks.co.uk/

Alnwick Station, Northumberland

World for book lovers, coffee shop, ice-cream parlor, model railway and bookshop with kid’s room and antiquarian books

Back Page Newcastle

https://www.backpagenewcastle.com/

St. Andrews Street, Newcastle

Travel club for Newcastle United supporters, providing coach travel to every game

Alcohol

Business name

Website

Location

Description

The Newcastle Gin Co.

https://newcastlegin.co.uk/

Bealim House, Newcastle

Shop the distillery for a range of gins and botanicals or experience a gin tasting

Donzoko

https://www.donzoko.org/

Hartlepool, North East

Independent, small batch beer company, using modern brewing techniques to create delicious beers

Brinkburn Brewery

https://www.brinkburnbrewery.co.uk/

Byker, Newcastle

Small, independent brewery creating a fantastic range of quality cask and keg local beers, with kitchen and bar

Cullercoats Brewery

https://www.cullercoatsbrewery.co.uk/

Cullercoats; Wallsend

Family business brewing small batch flavorful beers in cask, keg and bottle

Errant Brewery

http://www.errantbrewery.com/

Forth Street, Newcastle

Brewing a range of unique beers, with a tasting room built into the brewery for visitors to try each flavor

Full Circle

https://fullcirclebrew.co.uk/

Hoults Yard, Newcastle

Impressive independent craft beer tap room, serving a range of own brewed beers and merchandise

Accessories

Business name

Website

Location

Description

Laura Lea Boutique

http://www.lauraleaboutique.co.uk/

Eldon Square, Newcastle

Personalised accessories available, specialising in bridal, prom and evening wear

Dytham Jewellery Designers

https://www.dythamjewellery.co.uk/

Monkseaton, Whitley Bay

Offering a bespoke service of jewellery design, repair and sourcing to suit all needs

Williamson Brown

https://www.williamsonbrown.com/

Jesmond, Newcastle

Sell a range of designer brands and own contemporary collection, as well as remodeling service

Emma Hedley

https://emmahedley.com/

Market Street, Newcastle

Handcrafted jewellery in North East studio, focusing on recycled and ethically sourced materials

 Vintage

Business name

Website

Location

Description

Port Independent

https://www.portindependent.co.uk/

Thomas Street, Sunderland

Independent streetwear, stocking 4 exclusive brands designed and printed in-house

Flip Vintage

https://www.flipvintage.com/

Westgate Road, Newcastle

Importing genuine American clothing, Newcastle’s longest established vintage store

The Yesterday Society

https://theyesterdaysociety.co.uk/

Grainger Market, Newcastle

Affordable stock, updated daily hosting a range of vintage wear

We Are Flea Circus

https://www.wearefleacircus.com/

Warwick Street, Newcastle

Department store stocking more than 35 independent sellers and creatives

Common Ilke

https://www.commonilke.co.uk/

Tynemouth, North Shields

Hand-picked vintage clothing taken from a variety of sources for the best style pieces

 Cosmetics

Business name

Website

Location

Description

Ellen Cosmetics

http://ellenscosmetics.co.uk/

Grainger Street, Newcastle

Stocking a huge range of big brand cosmetics, make-up and fragrances at low prices

North East Beauty

https://northeastbeauty.co.uk/

Killingworth, Newcastle

Small, family based business, selling branded cosmetics at affordable prices

The Beauty Room

https://www.thebeautyroomne.co.uk/

Fenham, Newcastle

Offering beauty treatments and products for customers, as well as brand education and training for businesses

ESHO Clinic

https://www.eshoclinic.co.uk/

Jesmond, Newcastle

Cosmetic and aesthetics clinic offering a range of treatment and products to enhance your look

Bash Academy

https://bashacademy.co.uk/

Benton, Newcastle

Female led company, providing superior treatments, products and beauty courses that empower women

Please find comment from Bridie Gallagher, Managing Director at Glass Digital:

“Christmas is going to be a unique experience due to the unprecedented circumstances we have found ourselves in this year with the lockdowns. Planning, preparing, and shopping are all unusual as non-essential shops are closed until early December. People are more aware of their spending habits and want to give back to their local community as the pandemic leaves its lasting effects on many small businesses.” 

“Shopping local comes with national benefits, but also a strong regional economy is good for the local economy and community, emphasizing the matter to support local independent traders and businesses, helping to guarantee their future. Consumers should look to invest in their local businesses. The fantastic range of choices create character in the region, not to forget the outstanding personalised customer service, more care into ethical in packaging and buying local will ensure you to find more unique and homemade goods for your loved ones.”

“Many of the local businesses have acted rapidly to the new restrictions, adapting, and evolving for their consumers, by providing online stores, click and collect and delivery services. Restaurants and cafes have set up takeaway offerings and gift cards, making this a great addition to your Christmas present ideas. By showing support we are ensuring to safeguard their survival and longevity once the pandemic is in the past.”