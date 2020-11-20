According to Fashion UK Network, 43% of Britons want to shop locally this year to support independent retailers and avoid crowds.

With this in mind, Glass Digital have complied a list of North East businesses that are set to bring Christmas cheer this year. They aim to celebrate independent retailers in our area and help people know where to shop if they want to buy locally. The list ranges from food and alcohol to vintage and cosmetics.

Clothing

Business name Website Location Description Notes Leaf Clothing https://www.leafclothing.co.uk/ Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Sell a range of brand collections, private appointments available Don’t sell online Waceland http://www.waceland.com/ Grainger Street, Newcastle Family run company, specialising in vintage and streetwear collections Scorpio Shoes http://www.scorpioshoes.com/ Spennymoor, Durham Independent shoe retailer, aiming to promote self-expression and distinctiveness Northern Threads https://www.northernthreads.co.uk/ South Shields Forward thinking menswear, stocking an impressive list of designer brands Bagnall & Kirkwood http://bagnallandkirkwood.co.uk/ Grey Street, Newcastle Stocking a wide range of shooting, fishing and country living items Friend Or Faux https://www.friendorfaux.com/ Gateshead Graphic led brand, stocking visually inspired influential pieces Online only Have To Love https://www.havetolove.com/ Gosforth, Newcastle With free delivery and free returns, affordable fashion inspired by designers Jules B https://www.julesb.co.uk/ Jesmond, Newcastle Independent retailer providing luxury fashion, with stores for both womenswear and menswear Aphrodite https://www.aphrodite1994.com/ Sunderland Finest footwear and menswear retailer, stocking carefully selected brands

Food

Business name Website Location Description Just Meat Newcastle https://justmeatnewcastle.co.uk/ Newcastle; Prudhoe; Consett High quality meat at affordable prices Northern-Rye https://northern-rye.co.uk/ Ouseburn, Newcastle Handcrafted, small batch bakery, specialising in sourdough bread, viennoiserie and sandwiches Quay Ingredient http://quayingredient.co.uk/ Quayside, Newcastle Small, independent coffee house, offering a range of food and drinks to sit in or take away Proven Goods https://www.provengoods.co/ Hoults Yard, Newcastle Handmade, slow proven doughnuts, glazed fresh each morning, served along with ethically sourced coffee Dispensary Shop https://www.dispensaryshop.co.uk/ Heber Street, Newcastle Pancake heaven, serving pancakes and coffee, as well as pancake mix suitable for vegan and gluten free diets Haveli https://www.haveliponteland.com/ Darras Hall, Ponteland Award-winning Indian food, offering fine-dining and takeaway options Prima Restaurant http://primarestaurant.co.uk/ Quayside, Newcastle Independent Italian restaurant offering handmade pizzas and pastas in an atmospheric venue Number 9 Bistro https://number9bistro.co.uk/ Darras Hall, Ponteland High quality food, using locally sourced ingredients and talented chefs, available for takeaway Ernest https://weareernest.com/ Ouseburn, Newcastle Independent café bar, serving food, drink, music and art

Gifts

Business name Website Location Description For The Love Of The North https://fortheloveofthenorth.co.uk/ Corbridge; Whitley Bay High quality North East gifts, prints and cards sourced directly from artists around the region Geordie Gifts http://www.geordiegifts.co.uk/ Grainger Market, Newcastle Geordie inspired merchandise, ranging from clothes to cards and homeware The Glamorous Owl https://www.theglamorousowl.com/ Old George Yard, Newcastle Get lost in a maze of vintage clothing and jewellery whilst shopping music, leatherwork and art Azure Garden Centre https://www.azure-gardencentre.co.uk/ Cramlington, Northumberland Gifts for the home and garden lovers, also supplying a large range of pet items Mr Wolf https://www.mrwolf.uk.com/contact/ Newcastle; Hexham Providing children’s toys and gifts which are unique and traditional to inspire imagination Flying Wizard Newcastle https://flyingwizardnewcastle.business.site/ Grainger Street, Newcastle Looking for movie and pop culture merchandise this is the place for you Middle Realm https://www.middlerealm.com/about-us/ Newcastle Independent company specialising in sales of toys and collectables Seven Stories https://www.sevenstories.org.uk/ Ouseburn, Newcastle Bookshop and coffee shop, run by an independent charity to create a playful and profound experience for children Barter Books https://www.barterbooks.co.uk/ Alnwick Station, Northumberland World for book lovers, coffee shop, ice-cream parlor, model railway and bookshop with kid’s room and antiquarian books Back Page Newcastle https://www.backpagenewcastle.com/ St. Andrews Street, Newcastle Travel club for Newcastle United supporters, providing coach travel to every game

Alcohol

Business name Website Location Description The Newcastle Gin Co. https://newcastlegin.co.uk/ Bealim House, Newcastle Shop the distillery for a range of gins and botanicals or experience a gin tasting Donzoko https://www.donzoko.org/ Hartlepool, North East Independent, small batch beer company, using modern brewing techniques to create delicious beers Brinkburn Brewery https://www.brinkburnbrewery.co.uk/ Byker, Newcastle Small, independent brewery creating a fantastic range of quality cask and keg local beers, with kitchen and bar Cullercoats Brewery https://www.cullercoatsbrewery.co.uk/ Cullercoats; Wallsend Family business brewing small batch flavorful beers in cask, keg and bottle Errant Brewery http://www.errantbrewery.com/ Forth Street, Newcastle Brewing a range of unique beers, with a tasting room built into the brewery for visitors to try each flavor Full Circle https://fullcirclebrew.co.uk/ Hoults Yard, Newcastle Impressive independent craft beer tap room, serving a range of own brewed beers and merchandise

Accessories

Business name Website Location Description Laura Lea Boutique http://www.lauraleaboutique.co.uk/ Eldon Square, Newcastle Personalised accessories available, specialising in bridal, prom and evening wear Dytham Jewellery Designers https://www.dythamjewellery.co.uk/ Monkseaton, Whitley Bay Offering a bespoke service of jewellery design, repair and sourcing to suit all needs Williamson Brown https://www.williamsonbrown.com/ Jesmond, Newcastle Sell a range of designer brands and own contemporary collection, as well as remodeling service Emma Hedley https://emmahedley.com/ Market Street, Newcastle Handcrafted jewellery in North East studio, focusing on recycled and ethically sourced materials

Vintage

Business name Website Location Description Port Independent https://www.portindependent.co.uk/ Thomas Street, Sunderland Independent streetwear, stocking 4 exclusive brands designed and printed in-house Flip Vintage https://www.flipvintage.com/ Westgate Road, Newcastle Importing genuine American clothing, Newcastle’s longest established vintage store The Yesterday Society https://theyesterdaysociety.co.uk/ Grainger Market, Newcastle Affordable stock, updated daily hosting a range of vintage wear We Are Flea Circus https://www.wearefleacircus.com/ Warwick Street, Newcastle Department store stocking more than 35 independent sellers and creatives Common Ilke https://www.commonilke.co.uk/ Tynemouth, North Shields Hand-picked vintage clothing taken from a variety of sources for the best style pieces

Cosmetics

Business name Website Location Description Ellen Cosmetics http://ellenscosmetics.co.uk/ Grainger Street, Newcastle Stocking a huge range of big brand cosmetics, make-up and fragrances at low prices North East Beauty https://northeastbeauty.co.uk/ Killingworth, Newcastle Small, family based business, selling branded cosmetics at affordable prices The Beauty Room https://www.thebeautyroomne.co.uk/ Fenham, Newcastle Offering beauty treatments and products for customers, as well as brand education and training for businesses ESHO Clinic https://www.eshoclinic.co.uk/ Jesmond, Newcastle Cosmetic and aesthetics clinic offering a range of treatment and products to enhance your look Bash Academy https://bashacademy.co.uk/ Benton, Newcastle Female led company, providing superior treatments, products and beauty courses that empower women

Please find comment from Bridie Gallagher, Managing Director at Glass Digital:

“Christmas is going to be a unique experience due to the unprecedented circumstances we have found ourselves in this year with the lockdowns. Planning, preparing, and shopping are all unusual as non-essential shops are closed until early December. People are more aware of their spending habits and want to give back to their local community as the pandemic leaves its lasting effects on many small businesses.”

“Shopping local comes with national benefits, but also a strong regional economy is good for the local economy and community, emphasizing the matter to support local independent traders and businesses, helping to guarantee their future. Consumers should look to invest in their local businesses. The fantastic range of choices create character in the region, not to forget the outstanding personalised customer service, more care into ethical in packaging and buying local will ensure you to find more unique and homemade goods for your loved ones.”

“Many of the local businesses have acted rapidly to the new restrictions, adapting, and evolving for their consumers, by providing online stores, click and collect and delivery services. Restaurants and cafes have set up takeaway offerings and gift cards, making this a great addition to your Christmas present ideas. By showing support we are ensuring to safeguard their survival and longevity once the pandemic is in the past.”