Promotion in any professional career is considered a stepping stone to success. Well, maybe for some, it definitely is but, the same doesn’t apply to every working person. It is highly unlikely that anyone would decline when offered a promotion.

After all, promotion means increased salary, benefits and immense respect from society. However, are you absolutely prepared for it? Your boss’s job might seem like an easy task because you think they don’t really do much of the ‘work’. Whenever you get this thought, ask yourself, “What are their job responsibilities and how much do I know about them?”.

If you’re confused about what to answer, then you’re at the right place. Here you will learn how to balance your thoughts while deciding if you need that promotion.

Research its nature

One thing you always need to remember is that – promotion doesn’t necessarily increase your pay scale. Every job role comes with certain responsibilities and requirements. Before diving into the new genre, understand your potential first. Equivalently, research about the job.

Are you the right fit for the role? Is there anyone who is serving in the position already? Initiate a conversation with them to understand how their typical day goes! Take a step back and see if you can perform the operations (or even raise the bar) that this person is already doing. If it’s a yes, then level up your game!

Mental health matters

Few jobs are very stressful. Only a few can handle it elegantly. Just like a swan in the lake that looks like it is graciously flowing on the water. But, only when we see from below, we’d know how much effort it puts to push the water. Your workaholic personality might want to push boundaries, however, your mental health might speak something else.

Jumping in the water first and then learning to swim might not always be the right mantra, especially in the professional world. Being perplexed with the promotion is normal, you do not have to grab the offer. If you can’t decide on your own, then talk to your family and friends.

Look within first

Anyone – after completing a certain term – is offered a promotion. When you ask yourself whether you deserve this, it doesn’t mean to question your competency. Maybe you shouldn’t take the promotion because it doesn’t resonate with your core values. Or it doesn’t serve the purpose of how you wish to incline in your career.

If you have all the skills and knowledge the role needs, then check on your personal life. Do you currently get enough attention that it seeks? Will you be able to manage if things go hectic? The fear of consequences for rejecting it may be high but, you don’t have to get on the wagon just for people.

Last thought

If you can’t decide even after considering the above factors, better just toss a coin! You will know the answer even before it hits the ground!