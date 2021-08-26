UK homebuilder Miller Homes has opened the door to the stylish and stunning show home at its Collingwood Grange development in North Shields.

Styled with modern textures and fabrics with statement features, The Oakwood show home is one of the new house styles available at Collingwood Grange and has been designed in response to an evolving need for a living space that is multi-functional, with more of a focus on home offices and open plan family accommodation.

By reserving early, buyers can take the opportunity to personalise any of the new build homes to make it unique to them and be part of the build process from start to finish.

The Oakwood has a lounge with a feature bay window and an open plan kitchen/ family/ dining area with a separate laundry room accompanying the layout. A private study is situated on the ground floor, creating a home that brings flexibility and convenience to the pleasures of everyday life. The feature gallery landing leads to four large bedrooms that are complemented by luxurious styling, one being en-suite as well as a family bathroom.

Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said, “The new Oakwood show home at Collingwood Grange offers prospective buyers the chance to gain an insight into the new homes available on the development and some inspiration on how they can be designed and furnished. Collingwood Grange is the perfect place to settle in the North East and we have had a huge amount of interest in the development since we announced our plans to create a new community in the area.

“Buying a new home is an exciting time and when purchasing one of our new build properties we can help each family make their house a home, getting to know their taste right from the start. Buyers can choose from a range of fixtures, fittings and other little extras to align with how they use their living spaces, really making it their own.”

The development, which is located on Norham Road, North Shields, is in close proximity of North Shields Town centre and a 10-minute drive to the coast at Tynemouth.

Prices currently start from £229,950 and those interested in finding out more about the homes available can make a virtual appointment to meet with the development sales manager, Thursday to Monday from 10:30am to 5:30pm. Socially distanced face to face appointments are available upon request.

Homebuyers can also reserve their chosen home using Miller Homes’ online reservation system. Buyers can reserve a new home and pay a reservation fee via the Miller Homes website in a few simple steps, any time and in a place convenient to them.

For more information on Collingwood Grange and to book an appointment call 033 017 33 521 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/collingwood-grange-north-shields.aspx#.