Bellway is preparing to launch a new showhome at The View at Abbey Heights development in Lower Callerton.

The Acacia showhome is a four-bedroom detached property and will open to the public in January.

The national housebuilder is delivering a number of new homes at The View at Abbey Heights, off North Walbottle Road, which is part of a wider scheme set to deliver a total of 900 homes to the area.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “After releasing the first properties onto the market in the summer, we are now looking forward to unveiling the beautiful showhome and welcoming buyers to this exclusive development.

“There are a limited number of homes for sale at The View at Abbey Heights and we are already seeing high levels of interest from a range of buyers due to the size of the homes and the excellent transport links to Newcastle.

“The Acacia showhome is a prime example of the high level of craftsmanship that goes into every Bellway home and will provide buyers with an opportunity to see the type of lifestyle that can be enjoyed at the development.”

The View at Abbey Heights is a development of four and five-bedroom detached houses. The homes are currently being sold from Bellway’s neighbouring Abbey Heights development, where a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses are being built.

Emma said: “The four and five-bedroom houses at The View at Abbey Heights are sure to appeal to growing families and those looking for the extra space that a larger home affords. The Acacia will showcase many of the features that buyers can expect if they purchase one of these high-specification homes.”

Prices currently start from £349,995 for a four-bedroom detached property.

For more information about The View at Abbey Heights, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/the-view-at-abbey-heights.

