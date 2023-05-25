North East Connected

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

ByLauraNortonPR

May 25, 2023 , ,
Showstopper3-1200-071020

“Amazing! Absolutely brilliant! Congratulations The Showstoppers you took my 24hr challenge and succeeded 200%” ELAINE PAIGE

The incredible ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’ is on a nationwide tour and will be appearing at Sheffield’s Lyceum  9th & 10th  June.

Spontaneous musical comedy at its finest, it is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award! Completely improvised and genuinely entirely different every night, this is a must-see show!

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live phenomenon that is ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’, the show is a fully realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast transform suggestions for settings, genres, musical styles and even the name of the show into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters. From Pink Floyd to Stephen Sondheim, via a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it. It’s hugely funny to watch.

The group are long running, well known and renowned for their improvisation work. Most cast members have also received acclaim in their own right. The Showstoppers have been working on the show since 2008, figuring out how to improvise in increasingly esoteric styles, including musical, dance, straight theatre, and film genres to name but a few.

For tickets and more information https://showstopperthemusical.com

