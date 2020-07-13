Simon Bailes Peugeot is delighted to announce that NHS staff are now eligible for exclusive discounts when purchasing a new car through its ‘Peugeot Pride for the NHS’ programme.

Peugeot Pride, the company’s employee family and friends’ scheme – which provides a range of exclusive offers – has been extended to include all NHS employees in recognition of their dedication throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Offers available across the award-winning Peugeot range include the all-new 208, e-208, 2008 SUV, e-2008 SUV and 3008 SUV as well as the full plug-in hybrid line up. This includes the four-wheel drive 3008 SUV Hybrid4, as well as the two-wheel drive 508 and 508 SW Hybrid.

The PSA Group, which previously offered its Roadside Assistance programme to all NHS staff driving a Peugeot, Citroen, or DS, has also extended the cover until the end of this month.

The service, offered regardless of mileage or whether the vehicle is maintained outside the Authorised Dealer Network, is designed to offer peace of mind should a breakdown occur.

Simon Bailes said: “The ‘Peugeot Pride for the NHS’ is a way of being able to extend our heartfelt thanks to NHS staff for their enduring dedication and courage, and it is a fantastic opportunity for them to save on the purchase price of a brand-new Peugeot.

“We will also continue to offer the Roadside Assistance programme to ensure that no NHS staff need worry about their vehicles and can focus their attention on the important roles they perform every single day.”

Any NHS staff member interested in benefiting from the exclusive discounts available through the Peugeot Pride for the NHS’ programme can request more information by visiting www.simonbailes.co.uk/contactus/ or call our dealerships in Northallerton (01609 801 468); Stockton (01642 423 075) or Guisborough (01287 221414).

Those NHS staff wishing to access the Peugeot Roadside Assistance service can call 0800 197 2045; Citroen Roadside Assistance on 0800 197 2046 or DS Roadside Assistance on 0800 24240707 quoting ‘NHS Key Worker’.

The Roadside Assistance offer is available until 31st July 2020. NHS staff must have a valid NHS Care Identity Number (Smart card) or Trust ID Badge to support their eligibility. Terms and conditions apply.