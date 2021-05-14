ew Representation in Switzerland as Singer Continues to Expand Network in Response to Demand

Carage provides support to Singer’s automotive clients, including maintenance and concierge services.

Expands Singer’s presence in Switzerland, also home to award-winning watch brand Singer Reimagined.

LUCERNE – April 29, 2021 – California-based luxury automotive brand, Singer Group, Inc., recognized worldwide for its restorations of the air-cooled Porsche 911, welcomes Lucerne-based Carage into the company’s global partner network. The partnership, supporting Singer’s automotive restoration services, complements Singer’s existing presence in Switzerland, with the award-winning watchmaking brand Singer Reimagined based in Geneva since 2017.

Owners will be able to learn about Singer’s services and discuss their requirements in a sophisticated and welcoming environment, surrounded by a high level of customer support from the deeply experienced team at Carage. The announcement also means that Singer’s clients will have access to expert, in-country servicing and maintenance from a trusted partner.

The Dropbox link includes images showing a 1990 Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer, photographed at Carage’s facilities in Lucerne. The car is presented in Casablanca Beige Metallic with touring trim. The interior is trimmed in Chocolate Brown. Sport seats with 4-way adjustment, leather-weave inserts and brass grommets have been selected. The heart of this machine is a naturally aspirated, air-cooled flat-six, paired with a manual transmission.

While this is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) example, owners around the world are also able to specify all-wheel-drive (AWD) restorations. Either left-hand-drive (LHD) or right-hand-drive (RHD) cars can be restored and Singer’s special wishes department handles client requests for bespoke details and engineering, ranging from bespoke trim finishes through to ski-racks, spot-lights or alternative wheel design.

Founder and Executive Chairman of Singer, Rob Dickinson explains – “Switzerland is a location close to our heart. Not only does it have a vibrant 911 owners’ scene but it’s also the home of our award-winning Swiss watchmaking company Singer Reimagined. It’s incredibly exciting for Singer to be a growing part of this community and to build a strong local presence As our client group expands around the world, we need partners of the highest reputation to look after them. I’m delighted that Carage will be there to support our amazing owners in Switzerland.”

Evert VanDoorn-Struve, Chief Operating Officer of Carage, adds: “We’re very excited to be at the forefront of supporting Singer’s clients in Switzerland. Over the years we’ve built a reputation as a leading expert in exclusive sportscars, so together we look forward to seeing more of these beautiful cars on the road in Switzerland. At Carage we say, if you stop improving, you stop being good and this is closely aligned with Singer’s approach Everything is Important. Carage represents some of the most iconic brands in the automotive world and I’m delighted that Singer is now part of the family.”

Singer Group quick highlights

2009 – First Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer presented during Monterey Car Week

– First Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer presented during Monterey Car Week 2014 – First AWD restoration completed

– First AWD restoration completed 2015 – First Targa restoration completed

– First Targa restoration completed 2017 – Singer Reimagined watch company launched in Geneva, Switzerland

– Singer Reimagined watch company launched in Geneva, Switzerland 2018 – Results of Dynamics & Lightweighting Study presented at Goodwood Festival of Speed and Monterey Car Week.

– Results of Dynamics & Lightweighting Study presented at Goodwood Festival of Speed and Monterey Car Week. 2019 – TUV certification completed for European markets

– TUV certification completed for European markets 2020 – Global Partner Network expands to Germany

– Global Partner Network expands to Germany 2021 – Global Partner Network expands to Taiwan, Japan, and Switzerland

About Singer Group, Inc.

Founded in California in 2009, Singer has become globally known and respected for its celebration of the Porsche 911. The company undertakes bespoke restorations for owners of the air-cooled cars. Singer is guided by a philosophy that encompasses:

A passionate focus on iconic design and a homage to the world’s most iconic sportscars.

Highly personalized restorations with superlative attention to detail, guided by the Singer’s mantra Everything is Important.

Modern engineering and material science, combined with beautifully executed interiors and jewel-like details.

A deep connection with California and its automotive zeitgeist.

Over the past decade Singer has become a luxury brand with a global clientele and is now synonymous with the concept of reimagining – bringing together heritage with twenty-first century engineering and material science.

The brand has been growing beyond car culture, with an award-winning Swiss watchmaking division, Singer Reimagined, launched in 2017. Singer stands for beauty, luxury, and perfect execution.

Singer Vehicle Design (Singer) restores and reimagines 1989 to 1994 Porsche 911s, based on the 964 chassis for its clients. Singer does not manufacture or sell automobiles. Singer’s Global Partner Network represents the brand across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Singer is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed nor, in any way, affiliated with Porsche Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche, AG. The Porsche® name and crest and 911® are trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for purpose of reference only.

The product of Singer’s painstaking effort is a Porsche 911 restored and reimagined by Singer. Out of respect for Porsche, and to respect Porsche’s trademark rights, this incredible machine should never under any circumstances be referred to or described as a “Singer,” “Singer 911,” “Singer Porsche 911” or a “Porsche Singer 911,” or in any other manner that suggests that it is anything but a Porsche 911.

About Carage

Carage Luzern was founded in March 2019, as a result of many years of family passion surrounded by international motorsport and exclusive automotive brands. It was a combination of this fascination of sports cars and the unique opportunity to provide customers with the ultimate experience within the automotive world which has been passed down to the next generation. The family, together with their carefully handpicked team, live their passion through Carage.

Since opening its doors, it has fast established an excellent reputation as the leading expert in rare luxury sports cars. A magnet for sports car enthusiast from near and far thanks to the numerous amenities on offer. The expansive facility includes an in-house workshop where the highly experienced service team offer a full range of maintenance and repair services.

In addition, Carage is rapidly gaining prominence for developing innovative and bespoke products, to their customers’ specifications. Ultimately Carage is very proud of its achievements to date and hopes that decades of combined experience will continue to benefit both classic car owners and future sports car customers.

The Carage Team are proud to support the clients of Singer Vehicle Design in Switzerland and look forward to the exciting adventure that awaits.