When it comes to buying a new TV, your options are endless. It can be hard not to fall down a rabbit hole of tough decisions over size or quality – swamped in a mire of seemingly indecipherable product codes coherent only to the technician who cobbled them together. It can be a long and drawn-out process, but by no means must be.

Consideration of size and budget can greatly narrow down your search, allowing you to choose from just a few options rather than hundreds. After all, size is not the be-all and end-all of the TV experience, as the best 43 inch TV would perfectly suit a medium-sized living room or bedroom.

To help make the process a little easier, we’ve put together a short guide on things to consider when buying a new TV.

Size

You could be forgiven for thinking a bigger TV equates to a better experience, but this isn’t necessarily so. The size of the TV should always fit the room it resides in, rather than overwhelming watchers to the point of discomfort. A simple and easy formula to follow is to divide the viewing distance from the sofa to the intended TV spot – in inches – by between 1.5 and 2.5. This will provide the size range you should be looking at to avoid eye strain.

Of course, the size of the TV should also suit its intended purpose. If you’re kitting out your living room for something close to a home cinema, a wider screen TV will provide the most immersive experience, suiting late night movies perfectly. Conversely, for casual day to day watching, a medium sized TV – say, a 43 inch – would fit the purpose perfectly without dominating the room. If the intended purpose of your new TV is for gaming, why not go for the smaller option with better quality and higher refresh rates – all for less money? Work out what you need first, then the right TV will come to you.

Budget

Budget will also inevitably come into play when selecting your TV. Pre planning your budget will greatly help narrow down the available options, but not necessarily at the expense of some great features. There are many budget options available today that still carry many of the same modcons – smart capabilities, 4k quality and high refresh rates – as the more expensive TV alternatives do. Of course, the higher you go up the size range, the more expensive the TV will be, but that’s not to say a good deal can’t be found.

However, there are still many TVs as big as 65” for under £1000. If you want to go super budget 4K, the Hisense 32A4BGTUK is a 32” smart TV model in full 4K, all for under £250. Alternatively, the Toshiba 65UK3163DB is a 65” smart TV model with a 4K HDR display – great for a media wall or a home cinema set up – all for under £430.