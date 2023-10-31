Škoda Auto reveals exterior sketches of the all-new Kodiaq

Sketches showcase the new Kodiaq’s powerful appearance and new design features

Distinctive visual highlights: a sculptural front end, squared-off wheel arches and second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights

World premiere of the #AllNewKodiaq is set for 4 October

Mladá Boleslav, 27 September 2023 – One week ahead of its world premiere, Škoda Auto has released exterior sketches of the new-generation Škoda Kodiaq, revealing a powerful and emotive design. Among the highlights are a sculptural front end, distinctive squared-off wheel arches, wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, a solid rear bumper, and second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights featuring crystalline design elements.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, explains: “The all-new Kodiaq is both modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look. In line with the ‘form follows function’ principle, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The design not only emphasises practicality but also enhances the aerodynamics with its dynamic shape.”

The upcoming Kodiaq features a distinctive look with larger dimensions, promising even more interior space. It boasts a sculpted bonnet, squared-off wheel arches, and wheel options from 17 to 20 inches. Another visual highlight is the optional D-pillar trim in a unique Dark Chrome finish.

Second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights are making their debut on the Kodiaq while at the rear, a distinctive wide C-shaped light signature extends towards the centre. Beneath this, a red bar connects the two rear lights, with a solid rear bumper enhancing the appearance. Centrally positioned on the tailgate, new Škoda lettering completes the powerful look.

The world premiere will be streamed live on the Škoda Storyboard as well as Škoda’s YouTube channel on 4 October 2023 starting from 17:45 UK time.