Škoda charges up electric range as UK deliveries of Enyaq Coupé begin

First customers set to receive Enyaq Coupé models

Enyaq Coupé is most efficient Škoda electric car yet with WLTP range of up to 345 miles

High equipment levels throughout including panoramic roof on all models

All models feature 135kW rapid charging as standard

Complete Enyaq Coupé range now features four models including vRS flagship

Prices start from £44,825 OTR

Milton Keynes, 18 May 2023: Škoda is starting deliveries of its keenly anticipated Enyaq Coupé model – the most efficient Enyaq iV model to date with a WLTP range of up to 345 miles on a single charge. Launched initially in range-topping vRS guise late last year, Škoda has added three additional variants to the Enyaq iV Coupe line-up, giving customers more choice than ever.

The new Enyaq Coupé joins the SUV model to form one of the most complete electric car offerings in the sector. Customers choosing the Coupé can choose from four models: 80, 80 SportLine Plus, 80x SportLine Plus and the sporting flagship vRS variant. All four Enyaq Coupé models are fitted with an 80kWh (77kWh net) battery that can return between 322 and 345 miles of WLTP combined range.

Thanks to a drag coefficient (cd) of 0.240, the Enyaq Coupé is even more aerodynamically efficient than the SUV version. All models feature striking exterior design characterised by a roofline that gently slopes towards the rear from the B-pillar. The Coupé’s lines are further enhanced by a full length panoramic glass panel that spans the entire roof and is the largest in the current Škoda line-up.

The Enyaq Coupé is as practical as it is stylish. Its boot measures a spacious 570 litres with the rear seats in position and up to 1,610 litres with them folded flat. The range of interior Design Selections options have been inspired by modern living environments and utilise natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials.

Key vehicle functions can be operated via the 13-inch central infotainment screen, which is fitted as standard to all Enyaq Coupé models. The 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, which can be supplemented by a head-up display as an option as part of the Advance package (not available on the Enyaq Coupé 80 model), allows the driver to keep an eye on the most important driving data and information on the vehicle status at all times.

In terms of charging, all Enyaq Coupé models can accept a DC rapid charge at speeds of up to 135kW. This means an 80% charge is achievable in as little as 29 minutes when connected to a compatible charger. A full charge on a 7kW domestic wallbox will take around 13 hours. Like all Enyaq models, the Coupé comes with an eight-year, 100,000 mile battery warranty as standard.

Enyaq Coupé 80 – from £44,825 OTR

As customers have come to expect, every model in the Enyaq Coupé range comes with a generously appointed specification list. The 80 model features 19-inch alloy wheels, a full-length panoramic sunroof, LED front and rear lights, ambient lighting, satellite navigation system, rear view camera and virtual cockpit as standard.

Customers also benefit from Škoda Connect Infotainment Online (3 years) and remote access (1 year), along with Wireless Smartlink and a full-size 13-inch infotainment system as standard. Enyaq Coupé 80 models are equipped with Loft Design Selection interior as standard, with customers able to specify Lounge, Suite and Eco Suite interiors as an option.

Enyaq Coupé 80 SportLine Plus – from £50,405 OTR

Featuring an even more dynamic look, the SportLine Plus comes with a special Sports Design Selection interior that includes Microsuede and leather upholstery, heated sports seats and carbon-effect decorative inserts.

SportLine Plus models are additionally equipped with 20-inch Vega Anthracite metallic alloy wheels, full LED Matrix beam headlights, sports bumpers and black trims on the grille and window surrounds. Sports suspension is also fitted as standard, along with progressive steering, Tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and virtual pedal.

Enyaq Coupé 80x SportLine Plus – from £52,505 OTR

The Enyaq Coupé 80x SportLine Plus features the same equipment specification as the 80 SportLine Plus but adds all-wheel drive thanks to an additional motor mounted on the front axle. With an output of 265PS, the Coupé 80x SportLine Plus delivers a driving experience that matches its sporty looks.

Enyaq Coupé vRS – from £54,370 OTR

The sporting flagship of the Enyaq iV range is first all-electric car to wear Škoda’s iconic vRS badge. With an output of 299PS from its two motors and a unique, lowered sports chassis, the vRS delivers the sportiest response of any Enyaq. It also features a special Design Selection interior reserved solely for the vRS that features black leather trim and grey contrast stitching or microsuede with lime stitching and piping, both available at no-extra cost. The standard specification builds on that of the SportLine Plus, but adds vRS bumpers, 20-inch Taurus alloy wheels and Crystal Face grille.

