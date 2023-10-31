Škoda confirms UK pricing and specification for new Scala and new Kamiq models

Updated Scala & Kamiq models available in three trim levels: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo

Boosted equipment levels on both models

Refreshed exterior and interior design, including increased use of sustainable materials

New interior design selections: Loft, Lodge and Monte Carlo

New Scala priced from £22,095 OTR, new Kamiq from £24,030 OTR*

Three engine options including new evo2 generation 1.0 TSI units

New Scala and Kamiq open for early ordering for UK retail customers from 3 October, deliveries Q2 2024

UK business and fleet customer orders open from early 2024**

Milton Keynes, 28 September 2023: Škoda has announced UK specifications and pricing for the newly updated Scala and Kamiq, which will be open for early ordering for retail customers from 3 October. The new models, which were unveiled in August, come with a series of design enhancements, new interior concepts and even higher levels of equipment and technology. The new Scala and Kamiq also benefit from the introduction of new evo2 generation 1.0 TSI engines that offer increased efficiency and more power for the higher output variant.

Scala

The new Scala range features three trim grades: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo with prices starting from £22,095 OTR. All models in the revised range feature design and equipment enhancements, further reinforcing the Scala’s remarkable value for money.

Scala SE – from £22,095 OTR*

The entry-level SE comes packed with equipment and technology and boasts a generous specification list that includes 16-inch Orion alloy wheels, 8.25-inch infotainment display, wireless Smartlink, full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 8.0-inch digital display and dual-zone climate control. Buyers also benefit from keyless start/stop, four USB-C fast charging ports and rear parking sensors. Simply Clever features include a 12 volt socket in the boot, phone pockets on the rear of the front seat backs and a boot net package.

Scala SE L – from £23,895 OTR*

New Scala SE L models add larger 17-inch Stratos alloy wheels, a bigger 9.2-inch Škoda navigation display, chrome window surround and rear privacy glass as standard. Customers choosing the SE L model also gain a Virtual Cockpit with 10.25-inch display, ambient lighting in red & white and a rear centre armrest.

Scala Monte Carlo – from £27,795 OTR*

Proudly wearing Škoda’s famous Monte Carlo badge, the flagship model in the new Scala range features 18-inch Ursa black brushed alloy wheels and full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and dynamic indicators. Monte Carlo models are also equipped with a panoramic sunroof with extended tailgate glass, rear view camera, black door mirrors, radiator grille and lettering on boot lid. To deliver a sporty driving experience to go with the Monte Carlo’s dynamic look, the range-topping model also comes with Drive mode select with Sport Chassis Control as standard.

Design

The new Scala features a number of subtle design changes that further emphasise its sporty looks. Inspired by the original Vision RS concept, the radiator grille features traditional vertical slats and cleverly combines matt and glossy surfaces to enhance its appearance. The front bumper has also been redesigned with the central air intake now divided by side wings and flanked by more pronounced air curtains. The air intake grille has a mesh-style design and comes with diamond-shaped segments that create a three-dimensional look.

At the rear, the optional extended rear glass window stretches all the way to the tail lights, with a clean and contoured loading sill below. The redesigned rear bumper includes a diffuser framed by two wing elements painted in body colour, mirroring the design of the front. The Škoda lettering on the tailgate reflects the new, updated Škoda Corporate Identity.

Inside, the Scala now adopts the interior concepts first seen on the Enyaq range with Loft, Lodge and Monte Carlo design selections available on SE, SE L and Monte Carlo models respectively. Inspired by modern living environments, the new design selections introduce new materials and colours to the Scala range and feature increased use of recycled materials and natural fibres to further reduce the Scala’s production CO 2 footprint.

These include recycled materials for the upholstery, flooring and floor mats and natural, renewable raw materials in other areas. The door trim panels, for example, are partly made of fibres from hemp and kenaf – a type of hibiscus. The headliner also contains a proportion of these fibres for added strength.

Engines

From launch, the Scala will be available with three engine options with power outputs ranging from 95PS to 150PS. While the 150PS, 1.5 TSI unit remains unchanged over the previous model and can be specified with a 7-speed DSG gearbox or a six-speed manual, both 1.0 TSI engines are now from Škoda’s more efficient evo2 generation. The entry-level 1.0 TSI produces 95PS while the higher output variant now delivers 116PS –a 6PS increase on the previous unit.

Scala OTR pricing*

Scala SE

1.0 TSI 95PS £22,095.00 1.0 TSI 116PS £23,070.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £24,465.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £24,370.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £25,720.00



Scala SE L

1.0 TSI 95PS £23,895.00 1.0 TSI 116PS £24,870.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £26,265.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £26,215.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £27,565.00



Scala Monte Carlo

1.0 TSI 116PS £27,795.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £29,190.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £29,140.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £30,445.00



Kamiq

The new Kamiq features a simplified trim line-up with three familiar grades: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo. All feature higher levels of standard equipment along with a raft of design, engineering and technology improvements. Prices for the new Kamiq range start from £24,030 OTR*.

Kamiq SE – from £24,030*

All models in the new Kamiq range come with generous specification levels with even the entry-level SE featuring a comprehensive equipment list. SE models include 17-inch Stratos alloy wheels, new Loft interior design selection, 8.25-inch infotainment display, 8.0-inch digital instrument display and wireless Smartlink as standard. SE models also feature full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, four USB-C fast charging ports and keyless start/stop as standard. The Kamiq’s Simply Clever features include a boot net package, 12 volt socket in the boot and phone pockets on the front seat backs.

Kamiq SE L – from £27,175*

SE L models build on the generous spec of the SE and add 18-inch Fornax alloy wheels, new Lodge interior, larger 9.2-inch Škoda navigation display and 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit. In terms of design, the SE L comes with chrome window surrounds, privacy glass for the rear side windows and ambient lighting in red & white.

Kamiq Monte Carlo – £29,275*

The sporty Monte Carlo delivers an even more dynamic look thanks to 18-inch Ursa black brushed alloy wheels, black door mirrors, radiator grille and badging and panoramic sunroof. Monte Carlo models also feature a bespoke Monte Carlo interior design selection, full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and dynamic indicators and full rear LED lights with dynamic indicators. Monte Carlo buyers also benefit from Drive mode select with Sport Chassis Control, a rear-view camera and keyless entry with start/stop as standard.

Design

The new Kamiq features a revised design package that includes a number of small but significant styling changes. The familiar Škoda grille is larger and stands more upright, while the double slats characteristic of Škoda SUVs are now more distinctive and form a U-shape at the lower end. New headlights add to the more distinctive look and come with the option of full LED Matrix technology for the first time.

Below the new grille, a painted section of the new front bumper and a wide air intake with a 3D mesh effect further emphasise the vehicle’s width. Large air curtains incorporate the LED fog lights, which are new to Kamiq. A striking silver diffuser with three openings reinforces the Kamiq’s SUV credentials. At the rear, a new rear bumper features a reprofiled diffuser while new tailgate lettering incorporates the brand’s new corporate identity.

Inside, the Kamiq features three new design selections – a concept first seen on the Enyaq family. Designed to reflect modern living environments, the Loft, Lodge and Monte Carlo design selections are offered in the SE, SE L and Monte Carlo models respectively. All three add new materials and colours and feature an expanded range of sustainable and natural fibres and materials designed to reduce the Kamiq’s production CO 2 footprint. These include the use of hemp and kenaf (a type of hibiscus) in the door trim panel and the headlinings, along with recycled materials in the seat facings, flooring and mats.

Engines

The new Kamiq is available at launch with three engine options with outputs ranging from 95PS to 150PS and the option of a 7-speed DSG automatic on two units. The two 1.0 TSI motors are new and come from Skoda’s more efficient evo2 family of engines. While the entry-level unit has the same 95PS output as before, the higher power engine now develops 116PS, an increase of 6PS. The 116PS engine, along with the range-topping 150PS 1.5 TSI unit is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG.

Kamiq OTR pricing*

Kamiq SE

1.0 TSI 95PS £24,030.00 1.0 TSI 116PS £24,960.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £26,405.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £26,350.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £27,750.00



Kamiq SE L

1.0 TSI 116PS £27,175.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £28,620.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £28,565.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £29,965.00



Kamiq Monte Carlo

1.0 TSI 116PS £29,275.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £30,720.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £30,665.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £32,065.00

Ordering for the Scala and Kamiq ranges opens on 3 October with first deliveries expected in the second quarter of 2024.The finalised WLTP data (including emissions and consumption data) of the New Scala & New Kamiq is not yet available, therefore the VED element of the OTR price is subject to change.

Full and final technical data will be confirmed in early 2024 and at the same time the models will open in all sales channels.