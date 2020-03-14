Red Bull takes delivery of 27 ŠKODA Scalas

Innovative virtual handover used to introduce the sales team to their new company car

The Scala was chosen thanks to its technology and safety features

Milton Keynes, 09 March 2020 – Red Bull took advantage of the virtual handover offered by the ŠKODA Live Tour (the brand’s digital showroom), to introduce the new Scala to its ‘Musketeer’ On Premise sales team. The Red Bull team received a virtual walk through of the car, focusing on how to use the latest in-car tech such as the new digital assistant, ‘Okay Laura!’

The Red Bull Musketeers are passionate ambassadors for the Red Bull brand and looked to ŠKODA to kit them out with a new fleet of technologically advanced cars. The ŠKODA Live Tour was used to condense the car handover process into an easily digestible virtual tour that covered the main highlights of the car, from the 10.2” Virtual Cockpit digital display, to how to navigate the latest generation infotainment system.

The Musketeers have taken delivery of the Scala 1.0 litre TSI 115PS in the SE L trim, which features a 9.2” fully connected infotainment system – the largest in its class. The Red Bull team opted to include more driver comfort features such as adaptive cruise control, variable boot floor and the electrically operated boot.

The Scala sets the benchmark in the compact car segment with its excellent connectivity and high-quality equipment and thanks to a built-in eSIM, the car is always online. The Scala also offers Emergency Call, which automatically makes a call in case of an accident and locates the vehicle by GPS, and the Proactive Service function books in service appointments without hassle.

David Oliver from Red Bull, commented: “We have a young sales team that are excited by the latest tech and innovations, and this was an important consideration when we looked to update our fleet. The Scala is packed full of technology that will keep them online and connected at all times, which made it a compelling option for the team.”

The ŠKODA Scala is available in three trim levels and is priced from £16,940 OTR. In true ŠKODA fashion, the Scala is defined by its intelligent and practical interior design that delivers exceptional levels of passenger and load space. For more information, visit: www.skoda.co.uk/fleet/scala

For more information about ŠKODA fleet vehicles, visit: www.skoda.co.uk/fleet