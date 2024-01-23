Škoda powers up new finance deals with free home charger on award-winning Enyaq range

0% APR 1 finance offer up to three years with Solutions PCP on all new Enyaq SUV and Coupé models

Buyers can choose between fully installed 7kW Ohme home charger or public charging voucher 2

£500 Škoda Powerpass voucher can be used at more than 200,000 chargers across Europe

Offers available until 31 January, 2024

Milton Keynes, 15 November 2023 – Škoda has announced a new range of offers across its award-winning Enyaq range. A competitive finance package and a home charger or public charging voucher is available on both the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupé.

The offers are open to all new Enyaq SUV and Coupé buyers and are available until the 31 January 2024. Customers looking to purchase an Enyaq can take advantage of 0% APR1 for up to three years with Solutions PCP, and choose either an Ohme home charger or a £500 Powerpass voucher for public charging.

Enyaq buyers selecting the Ohme home charger option can choose between a 7kW Ohme Home Pro unit that comes with a tethered five metre cable, or a 7kW Ohme ePod untethered unit. Both come with standard installation included, making it even easier for drivers looking to make the switch to electric.

For buyers who don’t take advantage of the home charger offer, Škoda will offer a £500 charging voucher code which can be redeemed through the Škoda Powerpass network. The network offers access to more than 200,000 electric vehicle charging points across the UK and Europe and allows users to access both rapid DC chargers and AC destination chargers.

Customers who opt for the voucher can choose from three tariffs; Charge Free, Simply Charge and Charge Faster. For drivers who use public chargers infrequently, the Charge Free tariff has no monthly cost and standard pricing. For drivers who rely on public charging more, the Simply Charge and Charge Faster tariffs come with monthly subscription fees and discounted pricing for charging.

A full set of Škoda media assets, including images, videos and press packs are available at www.Škodamedia.com.