Richmond market trader funds entire public defib unit from her market stall

A Richmond woman who runs a market stall in the town has filled enough collection tins thanks to donations from her customers to fund an entire defib site.

Lynette Williams has supported the charity since it was founded in 2022 and during that time has returned ten full collection tins to the organisers, raising a total of £2345.72. This amount covers the cost of the defibrillator itself, the lockable cabinet to keep it in, the council to install it and the VAT payable.

Lee Whitworth, founder said: “We are so grateful to Lynette for her unwavering support, this means we can confirm site number 17 in just two years – an amazing result for our market town.”

Heart of Richmond was founded in 2022 by ex-forces family man, Lee Whitworth who owns A&E Harmonious Compliance Training Limited with his wife, schoolteacher Alison as well as being a volunteer community responder, alongside Laura ‘Loo’ Morton and husband Dave from Neeps & Tatties. In the last 24 months, they have raised money to purchase and install 16 defibrillators (some are awaiting installation), with this next unit planned for Bargate.

According to the British Heart Foundation, in the event of cardiac arrest, every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chances of survival by 10 per cent.

Lee Whitworth continued: “The support from our local community has been inspirational. From corporate donors to individuals, local businesses taking collection tins and people donating their time to help make this happen, we’re truly in a position where we can provide vital equipment to save many, many lives.”

The charity is supported by its founders mentioned above, as well as installation by Jason Hammond from HSF Steel, graphic design from Paul Dobson at Hartson Creative and PR & social media from Lizzie Turner at Peachy Digital.

This project is entirely funded through donations which can be made by businesses and individuals, with details available at https://www.facebook.com/HeartofRichmondNY/.