Official design sketches reveal sporty range-topper for the fourth Octavia generation

First plug-in hybrid ŠKODA vRS model combines performance and sustainability

Sporty details underline the ŠKODA best-seller’s dynamic design language

Mladá Boleslav, 5 February 2020 – ŠKODA is stoking anticipation of the all-new ŠKODA Octavia vRS iV. The Czech manufacturer has released three official exterior design sketches showing the sporty range-topper for the fourth Octavia generation, which will have its world premiere on 3 March at the Geneva Motor Show. Signature black vRS details emphasise the dynamic design language of the elegantly proportioned ŠKODA best-seller, whose dimensions have grown slightly over those of its predecessor. As the first ŠKODA vRS model to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Octavia vRS iV is unique in the way it combines family-friendly versatility and sports car-like performance with sustainability and efficiency.

Twenty years after the debut of the first Octavia vRS, the ŠKODA Octavia vRS iV is all set to open the next chapter of what has become a remarkable success story. The Octavia vRS is extremely popular within the model series: in the core European ŠKODA markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, every fifth Octavia delivered to customers is a vRS model. Customers appreciate the combination of a generously-sized interior, versatility and sporting performance. Featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain generating a system output of 180 kW (245 PS), the all-new Octavia vRS iV boasts superior fuel economy and low CO 2 emissions, making it particularly sustainable.

The design sketches reveal the Octavia vRS iV in coupé-style hatch and dynamic estate format. The most eye-catching design elements are a black ŠKODA grille and a sporty front apron with large air intakes and distinctive black detailing. Large alloy wheels, diffusers at the front and rear and spoilers on the saloon’s tailgate and the rear edge of the estate’s roof underline the dynamic appeal of the Octavia vRS iV.