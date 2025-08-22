Skywell signs strategic aftersales partnership with Walkerpack

Skywell partners with Walkerpack, for parts warehousing and UK dealer distribution

Based centrally in Brackmills, Northampton

More than 700 individual lines already stocked for Skywell BE11

18th August 2025 (Cirencester, UK): Skywell are proud to announce a long-term partnership with Northamptonshire-based warehousing specialists Walkerpack, for the stocking and distribution of its automotive parts, to its growing network of UK dealers.

Walkerpack manage parts storage, testing, assembly and a full logistics function, operating with a total of 250,000 sq. ft. on the busy Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton.

Experienced across numerous industries including aerospace, manufacturing, and retail, Walkerpack have seen significant growth in the last decade in their automotive business, with partnerships already in place with several existing manufacturers and automotive tier 1 suppliers.

Upon signing the agreement, Steve Tiley, Sales Director of Walkerpack said: “We’re excited to collaborate with a rising automotive brand that’s already showing strong potential. With their first models now on the road and more innovation clearly on the horizon, it’s a great time to be supporting their journey. Backed by experience across multiple industries and a bold vision for the future, we’re looking forward to helping them grow and make a real impact in the automotive space.”

Skywell parts stock arrived in the UK from China earlier this year, to support the initial launch, with more orders scheduled for arrival in the coming weeks and months.

Skywell dealers are able to order parts, via either a cost-sensitive standard order, or for more urgent ordering (vehicles off road), the order cut-off time is extended, with a faster overnight next morning delivery option available.

David Clark, Skywell UK General Manager, said: “Walkerpack have organically grown their automotive parts business over the last decade, with their existing partnerships. I am confident that as Skywell upscales its UK operation, with future model lines launching and an increasing vehicle parc, they will be perfectly placed to support our anticipated growth and provide the service our dealer partners and customers will expect.”

“Walkerpack also offer a self-developed online ordering portal, which we will look to integrate with the Skywell UK dealer network, to reduce ordering lead times further, and give our dealers greater visibility of order progress, tracking functionality and invoice management.”