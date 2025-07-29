Skywell supports UK electric vehicle buyers, with new parent company-backed incentive

Skywell to support UK customers with £3,750 EV incentive, in lieu of government grant delay

Skywell UK to continue offering £6,000 deposit contribution on new BE11

BE11 Range now starting from just £27,245

28th July 2025 (Cirencester, UK): Skywell UK has today launched its own EV incentive, in response to the delays and uncertainty faced by customers, to the roll out of the Government’s recently announced, ‘Electric Car Grant’.

The electric car grant, has introduced a tiered grant system for vehicles, calculated on varying factors during the production process, from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). For vehicles to be eligible, they must be, priced under £37,000; with the Skywell BE11 72kWh Standard Range potentially eligible, at £36,995.

David Clark, General Manager of Skywell UK commented: “A number of caveats, and requirements have been set by the Government before any vehicle is approved onto the new electric car grant scheme, which has left manufacturers, dealers and customers in limbo. We want to start this process immediately, but we must first gather all the required documentation from Skywell, which could take many months. Consumers need confidence and definitive answers, and we should not subject them to further delays.”

Skywell benefits from being a part of Chinese conglomerate, Skyworth Group – itself a popular household name in China for nearly 40 years, thanks to its forward-thinking consumer electronics products (televisions, home goods, audio visual and gaming equipment) supplied under the Skyworth brand, and Skysource – the energy division of Skyworth, manufacturing power supply units and energy storage systems.

Visiting the UK this week, following the Government’s announcement, Rosy He, Sales Director for Skyworth, commented: “We have seen the UK Government apply automotive incentives previously for UK consumers to great effect. The ‘Scrappage Scheme’ and ‘Plug-In Car Grant’ offered previously, worked well to boost the UK economy and automotive industries.”

“However, the recently announced Electric Car Grant comes with a number of restrictions, and requirements not seen previously, which may delay Skywell’s participation in the scheme, whilst we gather the required document and request approval. We will of course work with the UK Government, in hope our vehicles can be eligible for the scheme.”

To provide reassurance, Skyworth Group have announced their support of the UK business, by offering UK customers their own £3,750 EV incentive in the interim.

Miss. He added: “We want to show UK customers that we fully support the shift to electrification. We know the Skywell BE11 is a great value proposition and have already seen popularity from family buyers and business users alike across other markets. We also want to remove barriers for UK retail buyers in the shift to electrification with removing the price cap set by the government to the scheme, therefore allowing both BE11 models to be available for our incentive.”

Until the end of September, UK retail buyers of the Skywell BE11 could already benefit from a £6,000 dealer finance deposit contribution. With the newly announced incentive from parent company Skyworth, the BE11 range now starts from just £27,245 – for the 72kWh Standard Range – placing this large family SUV, firmly within the C-segment hatchback territory. The BE11 Long Range with its 86kWh battery – capable of 304miles (WLTP) – is now priced from just £30,245 (after incentive and finance deposit are included).