SMART IT KEEPS NORTH EAST CHARITIES CONNECTED!

Technology is an essential part of the modern world, yet for many charities, staying on top of the latest equipment and trends can be a costly process. That is why one of the UK’s leading ICT suppliers, Smart IT, is committed to supporting as many organisations as possible, having donated over 30 devices to charities across the northeast already this year.

Smart IT has been a long-time supporter of good causes and charities throughout the northeast and beyond, and 2023 began with the donation of seven refurbished desktop PCs to Learning for Life. Based close to the IT specialist’s HQ, Learning for Life is dedicated to providing essential education and social care services to individuals over the age of 16 with complex needs and disabilities.

The company also donated computer equipment to Smile for Life, a prominent children’s charity in the northeast. This is not the first time Smart IT has supported the organisation, and this latest donation will allow them to continue to integrate technology into their programmes, helping these youngsters to achieve their potential in life.

Supporting the stars of tomorrow is important to Smart IT, and in July, the company was proud to donate much-needed classroom desks to Chopwell Primary School. Having recently moved into a brand-new head office, Smart IT decided that rather than selling their desks, they would instead donate them to the school, ensuring the children would now have a modern and comfortable space to learn.

More recently, Smart IT also donated a range of devices to North East Counselling Services, a key partner in the local community. These devices will support the organisation in its counselling and therapy services, ensuring the 10,000 clients across the North East will get the care and help that they need.

Alongside providing essential computer equipment, Smart IT also encourages its growing team to get involved and support the community. A number of staff members recently donated their time to support Feeding Families, an essential charity that offers support, hope, and security for those living in food poverty.

Speaking on its work so far in 2023, Tony Wilson at Smart IT added, “2023 has been a very strong year for Smart IT, and while we are proud of our professional success, we are honoured that we have been able to maintain our commitment to the local community.

Technology is a vital part of modern life, but the digital divide continues to grow wider, especially for charities and non-profit organisations. We believe in digital inclusion and giving back to the local community, and it is fantastic to have been able to provide essential IT equipment to these much-needed organisations.”

To learn more about Smart IT and the wide range of services that it provides, visit https://www.smartitgroup.co.uk/.