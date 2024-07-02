SMD Runs Local School Competition To Celebrate Women In Engineering

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of International Women in Engineering Day, subsea manufacturing and technology company, SMD, invited its employees’ children and local school kids to participate in a drawing competition, encouraging them to illustrate their perception of an engineer.

The competition saw enthusiastic participation from pupils across Tyneside, who unleashed their creativity to depict what they believe an engineer looks like. The initiative was designed to challenge stereotypes and broaden the image of what an engineer can be, fostering a more inclusive understanding among the younger generation.

The anonymous entries were judged by a panel of female engineers at SMD with awarding criteria being creativity, originality, and relevance to the theme.

11-year-old, Matilda Mulligan, took home the top prize of ‘Best Drawing’, securing the £500 prize for St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School.

Judge Charlotte Anderson engineer at SMD said of the winning entry: “Matilda’s colourful and detailed drawing of an engineer was a standout entry, the fact that she is 11 years old, blew my mind. That type of ingenuity is what we love here at SMD and she is a deserving winner.

“That’s not to say there are losers here, every entry was fantastic and SMD extends heartfelt thanks to all participants, their families, and the schools that supported this important initiative. We look forward to continuing in our efforts to inspire and support a diverse range of young talent in the engineering field.”

All artwork will be proudly displayed at SMD’s headquarters in Wallsend and featured in various promotional materials to highlight the company’s commitment to encouraging future engineers.

Martin Gray, headteacher at St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School in Prudhoe, said: “It’s great to see a prominent business like SMD engaging with our students and opening their eyes to the fascinating world of engineering.

“The variety in the children’s drawings was remarkable, and it’s encouraging to see that not all the entries were the stereotypical male figures. This shows progress, but it also highlights the ongoing need to break down gender barriers in STEM fields.

“Winning the £500 prize is fantastic for our school, and we are excited to participate in similar initiatives in the future.”

Julie Nicholson, HR manager, said: “SMD is dedicated to promoting diversity in engineering, and International Women in Engineering Day provides a perfect opportunity to engage with the community and inspire the next generation.

“We were thrilled to see the enthusiasm and creativity from the local school children, and we hope this competition has sparked an interest in engineering careers among them.”

The initiative aligns with SMD’s broader efforts to support STEM education and to address gender disparity in the engineering industry.

