A website specialising in the sale of vegan protein shakes has put a Yorkshire-based marketing agency on the worldwide map.

MultiWebMarketing – based in Doncaster – won top prize at a prestigious global awards ceremony for its work in designing and creating an e-commerce platform for Smooth Health, a wholesale business in Hull.

Launched in February 2021, the slick online platform won Best UK Website Design at the MUSE Awards 2022, held annually to appreciate and honour the best in media design, production and distribution internationally.

This is the company’s sixth MUSE award and cements the agency’s position as one of the leading website providers in the world.

Founder Director Paul Smith said: “Naturally, this is another proud moment for the business since we formed just over a decade ago, and shows again that we create websites for our clients that really stand out from the crowd.”

Two of the leading talents behind this fantastic website were Graphic Designer Curtis Kelly and Front-End Web Developer Brandon Hudson, who between them masterminded the website, which gives customers the ultimate user experience without substitute for style.

“When we first started working on the project, the quality of the product (the smoothies) really spoke for itself so we didn’t want to tamper with this too much.” explained Curtis.

“We used the modern branding on the bottle to create the overall look and feel of the website, which has great impact when customers first land on the homepage.”

Brandon added: “We always aim to take a pragmatic approach to the websites we build. We ask our clients what they like, interrogate their existing assets, produce visual wireframes so they can see what they’re getting, and then get into the development phase. This ensures we have brought them along the whole journey of the website.

“An important factor in this project was to give the client the ability to add new products and product lines over time so that the website could scale alongside the growth of the business.”

As well as a satisfied judging panel, a happy customer is also a must for the MultiWebMarketing team and this was certainly achieved.

Jake Lester, owner of Smooth Health, said: “From the start, the team has shown massive passion and drive to create the greatest product for us and continues to work tirelessly to ensure our website and marketing is the best it can be, works effectively and is always kept up to date.

“The team’s openness and honesty as well as near-constant communication has ensured we are kept up to date on progress, updates and work required.”