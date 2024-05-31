Solicitor qualifies into Muckle LLP’s renowned construction and engineering team

A newly qualified solicitor with a passion for development and construction law has qualified into Muckle LLP’s construction and engineering team.

Kieran Woonton, who is originally from the Brighton area and graduated from Northumbria University with an M Law degree in 2021, will be working with a spectrum of clients in both the public and private sectors, including public authorities, developers and construction firms.

Before joining Muckle in January 2022, Kieran worked as a legal assistant at an energy consultancy in Washington. There, he worked closely with the directors to protect the company’s legal interests, gaining valuable knowledge and commercial experience within the energy industry.

With a growing interest in infrastructure and the built environment, Kieran initially joined Muckle as a paralegal before sitting – and passing – the Solicitors Qualifying Examination.

Kieran said: “I couldn’t be more pleased to be qualifying into the Muckle construction and engineering team. It’s a fascinating area of law to get stuck into and I love being a part of some of the truly breathtaking construction projects going on in the North East and in Cumbria.

“I have found my feet really quickly and instantly been given a good level of responsibility. It’s nice to come into a bigger team working alongside specialist lawyers like Adam Aston, Ross Galbraith and Lucilla Waugh, and I am grateful for the training and support I’ve received during my exams.

“Construction is a relatively niche area of law that allows me to work quite closely with clients and their project team to make sure that the build starts off on the right track. I love being exposed to non-law professionals in the construction sector like engineers and project managers, which I’ve found really helps with my development and personal growth. “

Adam Aston, Partner and Head of Construction & Engineering, said: “Kieran has been such an integral part of our team as a paralegal over the last two years, and I’m delighted that we’ve retained him as a solicitor. He has a genuine interest in the sector and it is clear that he thoroughly enjoys learning amongst the rest of the team.

“Kieran will be working closely alongside me on a range of different clients across all sectors of construction. His enthusiasm and dedication are invaluable to our team, and I have every confidence that he will excel in his role and make significant contributions to our construction projects and clients.”