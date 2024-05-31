Meta Set to Allow Other Brands to Use Their VR Operating System

VR (virtual reality) headsets are quickly becoming some of the most popular accessories for those who wish to become even more immersed within the digital domain. It therefore stands to reason that competition between major firms is also heating up. One example of this trend can be seen in a recent news release by Meta.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg has stated that Meta will partner with other well-known hardware developers such as Asus and Lenovo; the result being more choices for the average consumer. Not only is this a savvy move, but some feel that it is set to challenge rivals such as Apple and their recently released Vision Pro device. What could this signal for the VR community and consumers as a whole?

The Growing Functionality of VR Headsets

The concept of virtual reality is actually decades old. However, it did not become logistically feasible until relatively recently. Devices were costly, unwieldy, and in many cases, users were simply unaware of how they could be used. This has now begun to change thanks to exponential advancements in computing power, and lower production costs.

The applications are likewise more diverse than ever before, and they could very well usher in an entirely new era of digital interaction. For instance, some users could leverage the realism that these headsets provide in interactive platforms such as first-person shooters, and even the so-called Metaverse that is predicted to take the Internet by storm in the coming years.

Surprisingly Practical Possibilities

Regardless of whether discussing the Meta OS or the Vision Pro produced by Apple, virtual reality is already beginning to open up an entirely new realm of possibilities across a multitude of sectors. Some examples include:

Telemedicine

The creation of three-dimensional engineering templates

Software that allows users to take virtual 360-degree views of rental properties

Tourism-related possibilities (such as providing VR tours of specific cities)

These instances are still only scratching the proverbial surface, so users should anticipate even more innovations to emerge.

What Does the Meta Partnership Signify for the Wider Industry?

The main takeaway point here is that this recent move once again illustrates the neck-and-neck competition between Android systems and iOS devices. Considering the fact that Android is slightly lagging behind Apple at the moment, it actually makes a great deal of sense that they have chosen to diversify their product base with the help of strategic partnerships. This also signifies that VR headsets employing Meta software should be cheaper than their iOS counterparts; welcome news for the average consumer.

We still need to remember that planning and execution are two entirely different concepts. It will be interesting to see the reception that Meta VR systems obtain once they are released to the general public. Even if we only witness a lukewarm reaction at first, there is no doubt that VR is the wave of the future.