Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors proudly sponsored the award for Best Community Engagement Project at the Teesdale Business Awards 2019, which went to Barnard Castle’s The Castle Players.

The Teesdale Business Awards, which were last held in the early spring of 2018, is an event that Tilly Bailey & Irvine have supported since the awards were created. Tilly Bailey & Irvine have had offices in Barnard Castle for almost 35 years, since taking over Watsons in 1985.

TBI Solicitor Jessica Morton was on hand at The Witham to present the award, which the firm sponsored, for Best Community Engagement Project. The worthy winners were the local theatre group The Castle Players.

Chair of The Castle Players, Laurence Sach, accepted the award on behalf of The Castle Players and was supported by three other members of the organisation. The Castle Players is one of the leading non-professional theatre groups in the North East and has been providing theatrical entertainment since 1986 in the market town of Barnard Castle and throughout Teesdale.

Helen Dexter, Partner at Tilly Bailey & Irvine, commented: “it is a pleasure to be supporting businesses in the Tees Valley, and we would like to congratulate all winners and nominees. The breadth of organisations represented was incredible and demonstrates the diversity of businesses in Teesdale.”

“Since Tilly Bailey & Irvine set foot in Barnard Castle back in the ‘80s, we have always found it a warming environment with a strong sense of community. The awards night shows this tight bond, and we will continue to help fly the flag for the local area for many years to come during an exciting time for our own legal business.”

Partners Helen Dexter and Andrew Beattie have been among the key figures in TBI’s Barnard Castle presence, offering rural expertise like no other in the north east from its Newgate office planted in the centre of the historic market town.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine’s story in Barnard Castle is one of community engagement and trust. The firm has sponsored local events and partnered with Barnard Castle Cricket Club for numerous years. The firm is a full service law firm but, within Barnard Castle has predominantly provided key legal support in family, probate, conveyancing and agricultural law.

However, its support for the Teesdale Business Awards is representative of the assistance provided to local businesses via the firm’s commercial law experts who advise local and national business clients on matters of company law, contracts, commercial property, employment and disputes.