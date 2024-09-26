Some Great Dad Jokes For Today

Sure, here are some classic dad jokes for you:

Why don’t skeletons fight each other? Because they don’t have the guts! What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta! Why don’t eggs tell jokes? Because they might crack up! I only know 25 letters of the alphabet. I don’t know Y. How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together! Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field! I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised. What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot! Did you hear about the cheese factory that exploded? There was nothing left but de-brie. Why did the math book look sad? It had too many problems.

Enjoy those!