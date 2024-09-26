Some Great Dad Jokes For Today

Sure, here are some classic dad jokes for you:
- Why don’t skeletons fight each other? Because they don’t have the guts!
- What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta!
- Why don’t eggs tell jokes? Because they might crack up!
- I only know 25 letters of the alphabet. I don’t know Y.
- How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together!
- Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field!
- I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised.
- What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot!
- Did you hear about the cheese factory that exploded? There was nothing left but de-brie.
- Why did the math book look sad? It had too many problems.
Enjoy those!