Funny

Some Great Dad Jokes For Today

Dave Stopher

Sep 26, 2024

Sure, here are some classic dad jokes for you:

  1. Why don’t skeletons fight each other? Because they don’t have the guts!
  2. What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta!
  3. Why don’t eggs tell jokes? Because they might crack up!
  4. I only know 25 letters of the alphabet. I don’t know Y.
  5. How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together!
  6. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field!
  7. I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised.
  8. What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot!
  9. Did you hear about the cheese factory that exploded? There was nothing left but de-brie.
  10. Why did the math book look sad? It had too many problems.

Enjoy those!

Dave Stopher

