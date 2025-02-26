Sound Systems for Winter Festivals & Concerts | Top Tips​

Outdoor winter festivals and concerts are unique events. They bring people together to enjoy culture and music in an open setting, despite the colder weather. These types of gatherings will often range in size from smaller community festivals to large concerts. Wrapping up warm and being outside while enjoying great music can be an exhilarating event.

What all winter festivals and concerts have in common is that they require careful planning and execution. Organisers need to make sure that attendees leave with a positive and lasting impression – easier said than done! While the right facilities, lineups of acts and suitable refreshments are often top of the list when planning such an event, there’s one vital thing to consider. The selection of the right sound systems will have a significant impact on the overall experience of the event.

Clear delivery, awesome experience

The essence of any outdoor festival or concert lies in the ability of those organising the event to ensure the clear delivery of sound and visuals to create a seamless performance. In order to achieve this, it is important to consider the unique challenges that are posed by an outdoor environment – especially during winter. The right sound system will ensure that every lyric, every note played and every announcement is heard by the audience, whatever their size.

The outdoor festival environment

When you hold an event in an indoor environment, the conditions are mostly controlled. An outdoor setting, on the other hand, offers a unique set of challenges that can have a significant impact on the type of sound system that you might need.

Check the weather

Any equipment that you are considering needs to be resilient enough to stand up to the weather. This means not just rain but also strong winds and the extreme colds of winter. Weather-resistant or waterproof equipment is essential if you want to make sure that everything operates regardless of changes in the weather. The temperature dropping too low could result in slow starts or even malfunctions.

In addition, you should ensure that all the equipment is protected against moisture and even dust – both of which could compromise on the sound quality – and in the long-term, could damage the equipment.

Consider the space and layout

The space used by an outdoor event is generally larger than an indoor one which can be challenging for sound quality. The size of the space, together with the layout of the audience will dictate the type of equipment that you need. Directional speakers, for example, will ensure that your sound is distributed evenly. This will offer attendees a great experience whether they are at the front, back or right in the middle of a big crowd.

Think about power requirements

The provision of power for outdoor sound equipment requires careful planning for function and safety. You should consider any existing power sources and whether there is a need for a portable generator or battery packs – these should also be weather-resistant in the same capacities as the speakers themselves. A wireless system could make it easier than the need for extensive cabling. However, battery life limitations should be taken into account, along with the potential for colder temperatures reducing battery function.

Choosing the right sound equipment

A sound system is the backbone of any winter festival or concert. It needs to be powerful enough to carry audio clearly to all corners of the event whilst overcoming any ambient noise. Unless you are putting on a lot of events it can be a good idea to hire a sound system, accessing up-to-date systems without making a huge investment. A good sound system hire company will also be able to consider the details of your event – size, attendance and weather – to recommend the best system for your venue.