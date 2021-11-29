Massive free expansion for management strategy game Space Crew out today!

London, UK – 21st October 2021 – Curve Digital and Runner Duck are excited to announce that their intergalactic crew management strategy game expansion, Space Crew: Legendary Edition, is out now across PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. New captains can take the helm for £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99, while existing Space Crew owners can upgrade to Space Crew: Legendary Edition for free!

Space Crew: Legendary Edition adds a wealth of new content including the epic Android Ambush campaign and, for the first time, the chance to take your crew off-ship onto stations, outposts and new vessels in Away Team missions.

Featuring a new star-system to explore with new challenges and enemies to overcome as well as new legendary crew to rescue and recruit, the Legendary Edition expansion adds a galaxy’s worth of content for new and existing Space Crew players!

“We’re really happy to be able to give fans of Space Crew incredibly exciting new content as well as a bigger, bolder experience for first-time space captains!” said Dave Miller, co-founder of Runner Duck Games. “With the new Android Ambush campaign, Away Team missions and a new star system to explore there’s something for everyone and we really hope players enjoy the new content as much as we have enjoyed making it!”

Space Crew: Legendary Edition will feature:

A brand new campaign – Players will take on a droid army led by rogue androids previously allied with the United Defence Force. Battle against a whole host of new Enemy Champions and ships across new missions, with new gear, liveries and upgrades available for victorious Captains to unlock.

– Players will take on a droid army led by rogue androids previously allied with the United Defence Force. Battle against a whole host of new Enemy Champions and ships across new missions, with new gear, liveries and upgrades available for victorious Captains to unlock. Away Team missions – Leave your ship and venture on foot for the first time with three of your crew onto outposts and large vessels in the all NEW Away Team missions. Selecting the right team will be critical for survival as Away Team missions consist of exploration, puzzles, or combat… sometimes even against the clock!

– Leave your ship and venture on foot for the first time with three of your crew onto outposts and large vessels in the all NEW Away Team missions. Selecting the right team will be critical for survival as Away Team missions consist of exploration, puzzles, or combat… sometimes even against the clock! Legendary Crew members – Build and personalise your ultimate crew by discovering and rescuing legendary crew members with amazing abilities and superior stats, to bolster your efforts against the enemy threat.

About Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Crew: Legendary Edition is as varied as it is challenging, with aspiring captains having to manage their crew members one-by-one during missions to ensure objectives with ‘minimal’ casualties. Phasmid attacks, android armies, black holes, falling oxygen levels, incursions from other-worldly organisms, system failures and more are just some of the challenges crews will have to face head-on.

For more information please visit: https://store.steampowered. com/app/1176710/Space_Crew/