Thousands of homes received support during the electricity outage caused by two storms thanks to the lightening quick service from a North East based company.

Storm Arwen, quickly followed by Storm Barra, saw winds peaking at 100 mph, causing devastation, and leaving 135,000 homes across the North without power. A leading energy network supplier worked around the clock to fix faults and to provide residents with support, turning to promotional product company Pro-Ad to help provide much needed hot water and light.

Having taken the emergency call at 5pm, Pro-Ad director Loren Nardini and his team had managed to supply enough products to support thousands of homes with battery torches, foil blankets, flasks, beanie hats, glow sticks, battery radios and hot drink bottles, all delivered the very next day.

A spokesperson from the energy supplier said:

“Storm Arwen was one of the worst in living memory with two years’ worth of faults reported in just 12 hours. The aftermath resulted in some homes unfortunately being off supply for several days. The fact we were able to provide hot water and torches as part of our welfare checks was really appreciated by our customers.”

With 40 years of experience and product knowledge, Pro-Ad works with companies from a large spectrum of industries creating high impact campaigns that increase brand exposure and awareness. This includes many items that could help people without power. Loren said:

“We pride ourselves on our great relationships with our clients making sure we are always flexible to meet their needs; some of them have been with us for the entirety of our journey!

“So, when our client came to us to help make sure they could offer welfare to their customers, we prioritised their request,

“Within 24 hours of taking the call, we had arranged for thousands upon thousands of products delivered from Northumberland and across the rest of England, to the North of Scotland, including Aberdeen, Inverness and Perth. We were delighted to help in times of such hardship for residents and the workers trying to fix the damage.”

Pro-Ad brings a fresh approach to finding the best promotional products and branded clothing, providing innovative and creative solutions that fit your campaign goals and your budget.