Spoil Mum this Mother’s Day at Dobbies

Garden centre launches new Afternoon Tea in Ponteland store

The UK’s leading garden centre, Dobbies, is launching its new Afternoon Tea offering just in time for Mother’s Day, with a complimentary Hotel Chocolat gift for all mums over the Mother’s Day weekend.

Spoil your loved one this March and take them to Dobbies’ Ponteland store for an experience to remember. Taking place on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March, Dobbies’ Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea is perfectly suited for all those fantastic mother figures in Ponteland.

The new Afternoon Tea features selection of sandwiches, dainty mini cakes and slices, freshly made plain and fruit scones with jam and clotted cream, plus a pot of tea or coffee. Dobbies’ Mother’s Day experience can also be made vegan, and a tempting Children’s Afternoon Tea is also available so the whole family can get involved.

Customers looking to add a touch of sparkle can upgrade their experience with a 200ml bottle of prosecco for £6.35 per person.

Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager Sarah Murray said: “We’re really excited to be inviting our customers in to spoil all the mother figures in their lives this Mother’s Day. Our new Afternoon Tea offering in Ponteland is perfect whether you want to celebrate with the whole family or just a party of two.

“Our Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea is set to be popular so we’d encourage customers to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.”

The new Afternoon Tea menu launches on 17 March, available in 66 stores. Adult Afternoon Tea starts at £13.50 per person, and the Children’s Afternoon Tea can be enjoyed for £7.50 per child. There is no additional cost for the special Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea which takes place on 26 and 27 March only.

Dobbies offers Book with Confidence with each purchased slot, for more info visit https://www.dobbies.com/book-with-confidence.

To book your visit or find out after Afternoon Tea at Dobbies visit https://events.dobbies.com/