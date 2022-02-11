DateinaDash, London’s most loved speed dating company is back at the top of their game with a truly unique dating game this Valentines. For only £15 a ticket, rock up in the capital and play a non-violent version of the ever popular Squid Game in real time!

The dystopian South Korean Netflix series is their most-watched show ever which sees people from all walks of life playing deadly games for cash. However, there’s no need to panic. Dateinadash’s immersive event will plunge you into the depths of the real life version of the show, without the worry of being shot to death if you fail the challenge!

During this London based dating event, you’ll don the outfits from the hit show while completing an array of different challenges for your chance to win a growing cash prize up to £250. The last remaining couple then have the hard decision of whether to either split or steal the prize fund! What would you do?

Billed as the latest dating craze to sweep through the capital, Dateinadash’s Squid Game event is guaranteed to add a sense of thrill, excitement and intrigue to your usual dating calendar.

Following a similar format to the show, a mix of men and women will compete in the challenges, meaning it’s a great way to meet new, like minded singles from the city. A range of games will be played, including Right Light, Green Light, marbles and much more! A super fun way to spend your evening, this event is certain to be a great talking point, and it’s clear to see why!

Rob Ryall, the founder of DateinaDash, says “Without any fatal threats and risk of violence or death, we want to ensure our Squid Game dating experience is safe, but still super fun and thrilling. With this in mind, there really is nothing stopping you from seeing if you’re able to survive each round. What’s more, there’s a chance to win some big money and enjoy a no-obligation post-event social opportunity so you can chat to everyone who has partaken in the Squid Game immersive experience. So what are you waiting for? Start 2022 as you mean to go on, and up your dating game today!”

Squid Game Dating takes place on Monday 14th February at 7:30pm at a top secret location in central London. This event is for singles aged 21-45 (age guide).

Reasons to attend Dateinadash’s Squid Game Dating Event

Compete an array of fun challenges throughout the event with a chance of winning a growing cash prize of up to £250

The last couple left can choose to split or steal the money

Immerse yourself in the experience with Squid Game outfits

Men and women will play each game together, making it a great way to meet new, like minded singles

A post event social gives singles a chance to talk to everyone from the event

For more details or tickets for the event, please contact Rob Ryall on enquiries@dateinadash.com or on 07702822390.