STACK CARLISLE GETS LICENSE GREEN LIGHT

THE PLAN to open a game changing leisure and entertainment complex in Carlisle moved forward today (Sept 18) when councillors approved the licensing application.

At a meeting of Cumberland Council’s licensing sub-committee the plan for STACK Carlisle was discussed, with councillors agreeing to grant the license.

And that means that the multi-million pound venture, which will create a container village at the site of the former Her Majesty’s Theatre at the Lowther Street Car Park, is on course to open in 2024.

Planning permission for STACK Carlisle was granted in May, with councillors recognising that the ambitious scheme would be a huge boost to the city’s entertainment and hospitality scene.

STACK, which is currently rolling out its highly successful concept across the UK, will use 50 shipping containers to create a complex which will have five bars, 10 street food outlets and a central plaza with a balcony and stage.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, is delighted with today’s decision, which means that plans for Carlisle can now press ahead.

“We are delighted that we are now one step closer to bringing STACK Carlisle to fruition,” he said.

“We are excited to show everyone what a huge attraction it will be and how it will complement the existing leisure offering and be a massive boost to the local economy.”

The proposed site is owned by Daniel Johnston (1982) Ltd and Max Connon from the company echoed Neill’s words.

“We are delighted with the result today. Not only will we have a new venue to shout about, it will give the local economy a real boost. A great result,” he said.