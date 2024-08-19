STACK SEABURN IS ALL SHOOK UP OVER THE ARRIVAL OF THE KING…

ONE of the top tributes to the world’s greatest ever entertainer is guaranteed to get audiences at STACK Seaburn all shook up this autumn.

STACK Seaburn has just announced the news that Elvis will be in the building, as one of the few tribute acts actually endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises, shimmies and shakes his way to Sunderland.

Elvis – the King’s Voice stars Gordon Hendricks, who on Thursday 3 October will bring back to life all of the iconic hits, charting the performer’s music from the 1968 special right through the Vegas years.

Gordon– who has played across the world including in Memphis – has numerous accolades to his name, from winning tv show, Stars in their Eyes to being a previous European Elvis Champion.

Even those who worked alongside the King himself – including Elvis’ former guitarist, John Wilkinson – have praised the authenticity of Gordon’s performance, which means that North East audiences are in for an unforgettable night.

Early bird/priority tickets will go on sale at 10am on Monday 19 August at £7 each plus a £1.50 booking fee, with general release tickets on Friday 23 August at 10am costing £9. The show starts at 7.45pm.

Kevin Walker, Entertainment Director at STACK Leisure, is delighted that visitors will get the opportunity to see one of the most authentic Elvis tribute acts in the world.

“Elvis still remains one of the most popular artistes of all times and the popularity of his music never wanes,” he said.

“This is a show that has thrilled audiences across the globe so it’s a real coup for us to have it at STACK Seaburn.”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of news that Hello Again – The Neil Diamond Songbook is also coming to the venue on 15 September, charting all the music that has made the singer such a hit over the past 50 years.

The show features a full cast and band and includes such hits at America, Song Sung Blue and the England fans’ favourite – Sweet Caroline.

Tickets for both shows are available at https://stackleisure.com/locations/seaburn/bookings/#EventBookings