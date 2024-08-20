WORK FROM ANYWEATHER: OVER HALF OF UK WORKERS ITCHING TO ESCAPE THE COUNTRY AMID DISAPPOINTING BRITISH SUMMER

This year’s British summer hasn’t turned out to be as warm as hoped, in fact, 59% of UK workers reveal that the lacklustre weather has made them consider working abroad – according to new research from TravelPerk, the global business travel management platform.

When asked where they’d like to escape, the number one dream destination chosen by over one in five (22%) for remote work is the United States. European countries are also popular thanks to short flight times and minimal time zone differences. Out of the top 10 countries, five are in Europe, with Spain ranking second on the list at 19%, followed by Italy in fourth at 14% and France in sixth place at 11%.

The top 10 countries UK workers want to work from anywhere:

United States of America – 22% Spain – 19% Australia – 17% Italy – 14% Canada – 13% France – 11%

= Greece – 11%

Barbados – 8%

= Germany – 8%

New Zealand – 7%

The report, which surveyed 2,000 UK workers, also reveals the industries offering the most flexibility when working from anywhere. For those eager to travel freely, a career in Sales, Media, and Marketing stands out, as 16% say they’re able to work from virtually anywhere, at any time.

The second-best industry for jetsetters is IT and Communications, where one in 10 (10%) workers report that their companies allow them to work abroad for up to one month, per year. Close behind is HR, where 16% of employees can work from wherever they please for up to three weeks annually, followed by Finance at two weeks (11%) and Legal with one week (8%).

Despite the shift toward a more flexible working style over the last few years, 41% of UK workers say their company does not offer a work from anywhere policy. This may mean companies could be missing a trick when looking for ways to boost employee satisfaction and well-being, as research shows there are plenty of professional and personal benefits.

Four in 10 (40%) believe that it would improve their mental health, resulting in better performance for work, which could be put down to a range of different factors including exposure to new, exciting environments, or enriching cultural experiences. Similarly, a third (33%) admit they’d feel higher job satisfaction if they could work on a sunny balcony or café, as having increased autonomy and flexibility can lead to a greater sense of empowerment.

“Working from anywhere can go a long way in supporting your team’s professional and personal development. By allowing them to immerse in new cultures, it can inspire creativity and broaden perspectives,” says Vicki Williams, Country Manager UK & Ireland at TravelPerk. “By trusting people to work securely from other countries, companies can expect to have happier, more motivated employees.”

Additional key findings:

27% of UK workers believe they’d feel more revitalised for work when returning to the UK

Over one in 10 (12%) are already going on holiday, and have extended it to work from abroad abroad because of the UK weather

22% reveal it would allow them to have a better social life