Steven And Josh Take On Site Management Roles At Banks Homes’ Cathedral Meadows Development

Josh Mincher and Steven McCabe of Banks Homes

Housebuilder Banks Homes has brought in two experienced construction professionals to manage the creation of its first large-scale residential development.

Steven McCabe and Josh Mincher have been appointment as construction manager and assistant site manager respectively for the Cathedral Meadows development in West Rainton, which will see 150 new homes being built.

They will be responsible for ensuring work across the site progresses safely and on schedule, as well as managing the range of sub-contractors that have been appointed to deliver different aspects of its development.

Steven has almost two decades’ industry experience, starting out as an apprentice joiner before developing his career through a succession of site management and contracts management roles within the regional housebuilding sector.

After serving in the Royal Air Force for eight years, Josh completed an Armed Forces Transition Assistance Programme before moving into the construction industry, working in an assistant site management role for another regional housebuilder

The Cathedral Meadows development will include 120 detached, three-to-five bedroomed family homes being built, as well as a further allocation of 30 affordable homes, which will include two and three bedroomed houses and two-bedroomed bungalows.

Up to 40 jobs will be supported on site during its development, with the first occupants scheduled to be in their new Cathedral Meadows homes by early next year.

Steven McCabe says: “Managing a site like Cathedral Meadows requires full oversight of all its different aspects and being in post at the start of construction work means we can put our stamp of how operations are carried out.

“The personal, hands-on approach that the Banks Homes team takes and the opportunity to have your ideas listened to and put into practice were both very appealing, and it’s an exciting time to be joining an ambitious business with lots of plans for the future.”

Josh Mincher adds: “Banks Homes’ focus on providing a quality product and making customers’ needs a real priority sets the standard in the housebuilding industry

“There’s a highly experienced team in place here and I’m very much enjoying the positive, professional working culture they’ve created.”

Set up last year by the Banks Group, Banks Homes is developing residential sites of all sizes across the North East and Yorkshire.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, says: “Steven and Josh have the skills and experience to ensure work at Cathedral Meadows progresses efficiently, safely and to our very high standards, and we’re very pleased to be adding them to the growing Banks Homes team.”

For further information on Banks Homes’ Cathedral Meadows development, please visit www.bankshomes.co.uk/development/cathedral-meadows-development/