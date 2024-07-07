New Executive Director for Operations and Finance appointed to Northern Housing Consortium

The Northern Housing Consortium (NHC), the not-for profit membership organisation which represents social housing providers across the North of England, has appointed a new Executive Director for Operations and Finance.

Andrea Downey brings with her more than 25 years’ experience of working in both the public and private sector, with previous roles in Network Rail and the NHS, as well as in the publishing and media sectors.

She will also play a key role in the leadership of the NHC’s procurement arm, Consortium Procurement, which offers a trusted and compliant service to 400 members nationally.

Tracy Harrison, Chief Executive at Northern Housing Consortium, said:

“Andrea will play a central role in making sure we achieve the best possible value for members and make maximum use of our resources across the entire organisation. Andrea’s expertise will be a real added benefit to our members, as we work together to influence policy and change people’s lives for the better”

As well as her previous roles in the UK, Andrea spent five years working abroad, gaining an insight into different cultures and work practices, and has also acted as a consultant, advising SMEs on finance and change management.

Andrea Downey, Executive Director for Operations and Finance at Northern Housing Consortium said:

“I was attracted to Northern Housing Consortium because of its very clear ethos of making a positive impact. The organisation’s focus on levelling up in the north through social housing improvements is close to my heart; I grew up in a council house and it was a positive experience, and I would like that for others too.

Tracy Harrison added:

“As we start work on a new plan for the future of Northern Housing Consortium and Consortium Procurement we want to grow and support more members than ever before. We will soon welcome a new government and Andrea will help us put the foundations in place at a crucial time for housing in the North. This includes building relationships with the financial directors of our members, to share experiences and find solutions.”

Northern Housing Consortium is a membership organisation for housing associations, local authorities, combined authorities and ALMOs. It makes sure their voices are heard at a regional and national government level and provides opportunities for sharing learning and best practice.

Consortium Procurement is the procurement arm of the Northern Housing Consortium. Founded over 30 years ago, it was designed to offer our members a trusted, compliant, transparent and straight-forward procurement service. All profits are reinvested into the NHC’s work to support its members represent communities across the North.

Find out more about how Northern Housing Consortium supports its members here.