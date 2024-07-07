New Executive Director for Operations and Finance appointed to Northern Housing Consortium

“Andrea will play a central role in making sure we achieve the best possible value for members and make maximum use of our resources across the entire organisation. Andrea’s expertise will be a real added benefit to our members, as we work together to influence policy and change people’s lives for the better”
“I was attracted to Northern Housing Consortium because of its very clear ethos of making a positive impact. The organisation’s focus on levelling up in the north through social housing improvements is close to my heart; I grew up in a council house and it was a positive experience, and I would like that for others too.
“As we start work on a new plan for the future of Northern Housing Consortium and Consortium Procurement we want to grow and support more members than ever before. We will soon welcome a new government and Andrea will help us put the foundations in place at a crucial time for housing in the North. This includes building relationships with the financial directors of our members, to share experiences and find solutions.”
Consortium Procurement is the procurement arm of the Northern Housing Consortium. Founded over 30 years ago, it was designed to offer our members a trusted, compliant, transparent and straight-forward procurement service. All profits are reinvested into the NHC’s work to support its members represent communities across the North.
