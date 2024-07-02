The Alnwick Garden Unveils New Name for Grand Cascade

(L-R) Mark Brassell, chief executive, The Alnwick Garden, Sue Simpson and Emily Craig, both of the Alnwick Garden, Michael Sage, Managing Director of Sage Wealth Management and Jonathan Lancashire, Senior Financial Advisor at Sage Wealth Management, Alnwick Office.

A new name for The Alnwick Garden’s iconic Grand Cascade has been announced following a partnership deal with North East financial planning specialists, Sage Wealth Management.

During the sponsorship, The Grand Cascade will be renamed The Sage Wealth Management Grand Cascade, which will help deliver significant investment into The Alnwick Garden Trust – its charity which supports social inclusion, improves wellbeing and supports the most vulnerable members of the community across the North East.

Committed to helping families create a more sustainable future at each stage of life, Sage Wealth Management Managing Director, Michael Sage, said: “This partnership with The Alnwick Garden feels like a natural fit as we are also passionate about helping people of all ages within each community we serve across the North East.

“The Grand Cascade is such a prominent feature within the garden and for us, it mirrored the natural ebbs and flows of life many of our customers face financially at any stage.

“Money worries can lead to poor mental health, so our trained advisers engage people in discussions around financial wellness and help put tailored plans in place, which ties seamlessly to The Alnwick Garden’s mission to improve wellbeing.

“It’s great to be supporting such a well-respected charity, and proud to be lending our company name to such a significant and enduring regional landmark.”

Over the past 20 years, The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland has continued to address challenges in local communities through its social impact and climate action programmes. These include increasing young people’s employment chances, delivering drugs education programmes and providing social networks for older people.

Commenting on the new partnership, The Alnwick Garden Chief Executive Officer Mark Brassell said: “As a charitable trust, we rely on the goodwill of individuals, businesses and funders to enable us to not only keep investing in this unique place, a garden for all generations, but also providing well-needed services for our community and most vulnerable in the region.

“The collaboration with Sage Wealth Management is a perfect fit in sharing these visions so we’re proud to rename The Sage Wealth Management Grand Cascade in its honour.”

Sage Wealth Management is one of the largest financial planning practices in the North East region with offices in Chester-le-Street, Hexham, Carlisle, Newcastle, Alnwick and Darlington.

One of its goals is to enable families to cascade wealth throughout the generations, from those planning for retirement down to young people starting good savings habits. Its one-to-one services are tailored to people of all generations, helping them to plan the future they want.